EmpowerHER Forum Asia Sub-Forum and World Madam Awards Ceremony Successfully Held in Macau
MACAU, CHINA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 9, 2024, the highly anticipated EmpowerHER Forum Asia Sub-Forum and the 2024 World Madam, World Miss, and World Junior Macau Annual Awards Ceremony were grandly held in Macau.
This event, an essential part of the global series initiated by the founder of the World Madam Foundation, Anni Huang, not only focuses on promoting and enhancing women's status and influence in various fields of society but also highlights their central role in global development by recognizing women who have achieved excellence in different domains.
In her passionate opening speech, Huang emphasized that the EmpowerHER Forum aims to create an international platform for women worldwide to showcase their talents, exchange experiences, learn from each other, and grow together. She hopes this platform will inspire more women to pursue career success while also focusing on personal growth and participating in social responsibilities.
The forum's topics included how the United Nations empowers women, enhancing women's resilience, and balancing entrepreneurship with family life. The event attracted active participation from scholars, representatives of the World Madam committee, and social activists from around the world. Participants not only discussed the challenges and opportunities in women's entrepreneurship but also shared successful strategies.
In her speech, Rita Botelho dos Santos, President of the Council of the Portuguese Communities (CCP) for Asia-Pacific, highly recognized the forum's significance, believing it will greatly enhance economic and trade cooperation among the nine Portuguese-speaking countries. She called on women to strive for self-improvement, elevate their status in society, and support the global goal of achieving gender equality.
During the forum, Counselor of the Portuguese Communities, José Maria Pereira Coutinho, said that without the participation and support of his female colleagues, he would not have achieved his current success. He emphasized the importance of empowering women, noting their critical roles in family, workplace, and society.
Professor Zhang Guihong from Fudan University, a renowned United Nations expert and a distinguished professor at the United Nations University for Peace, shared his research findings in the field of gender equality at the forum. He expressed his expectations for high-end events like the EmpowerHER Forum to drive global policy changes, especially regarding increasing women's participation in economic, social, and political decision-making. His views received widespread support and recognition from the attendees.
During the award ceremony, several outstanding women in technology, education, business, and arts from Macau were honored. Cindy Chan, an outstanding representative of the World Madam in Macau, shared her experience as a full-time wife in the new era. She not only supports her successful husband but also nurtures four talented sons. Her heartfelt speech expressed the wisdom and balance of women in pursuing family and personal growth. Additionally, Chan showcased her waltz talent, highlighting the charm of Macau women and conveying positive energy to society.
In a media interview, Anni Huang stated that the successful series of important events and reform measures held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on March 18, 2024, marked the comprehensive entry of the global series of activities organized by the World Madam Group into the 2.0 era. In the second half of the year, the group will host a series of sub-forums in Europe, Africa, and other regions. In December, the World Madam Group is expected to hold the global closing ceremony in New York, the United States, and will once again enter the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Huang emphasized that the World Madam Group has successfully held four major events in Macau. The repeated success of this event not only demonstrates the group's firm commitment to women's empowerment and enabling but also extends sincere gratitude to the Macau committee members represented by Hao Mok Tin and Ngalai Leung, as well as all supporters and participants. It encourages all women to actively strive and jointly create a more equitable and prosperous world.
The guests attending the event also highly praised the successful hosting of the forum and the awards ceremony. They unanimously agreed that such high-level events not only provide participants with a platform to showcase and test themselves but also build a bridge for global women to learn from and grow with each other.
As of January 2024, World Madam has established a widespread network globally, successfully hosting over 100 major events and more than 100 charitable donation activities, attracting the attention and participation of over one million women worldwide and bringing positive impact to society in various ways.
