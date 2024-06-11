Outlook Therapeutics® to Present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference

Live video webcast on Tuesday, June 18th at 12:00 PM ET



ISELIN, N.J., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on June 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will provide an “elevator pitch” and outline the Company’s upcoming milestones. Additionally, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the EU and has also filed a MAA for ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD in the UK. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is being evaluated in an ongoing non-inferiority study for the treatment of wet AMD and if successful, the data may be sufficient for Outlook to resubmit a BLA application to the FDA in the United States. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

OTLK@jtcir.com