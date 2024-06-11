Samurai Inti Martial Arts Triumphs at Golden State Wushu Championship
The way of the art keeps us pushing forward in our self-development. Our never-ending self-improvement philosophy drives us to achieve greater heights.”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samurai Inti Martial Arts, a beloved local studio in Frisco, Texas, has achieved a monumental victory at the prestigious Golden State Wushu Championship. Held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in San Francisco, California, from May 24th to 27th, Professor Sebastian Mejias and his dedicated team, with the invaluable support of Master Jia from HeBei Chinese Martial Arts in Richardson, emerged victorious.
Their outstanding performance, winning over 30 gold medals and three team trophies, has earned them the honor of becoming new national team members of the USAWKF (United States of America World-Kungfu Federation). This incredible achievement sets the stage for their participation in the World Kung Fu Federation Championship in China next year.
Meet the Champions:
-Sebastian Mejias: Head Instructor and owner of Samurai Inti Martial Arts, Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, 5th Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo, and Kung Fu Black Sash.
- Grand Master Angel Quiles: 7th Degree Black Belt, Kung Fu Black Belt.
- Junior Students: Azaiah Hinton-Quiles, Aldo Garza, Asiiaa QHinton-Quiles, and Leon Mejias-Henriquez.
Tournament Highlights:
The Golden State Wushu Championship, held at the Santa Clara Convention Center, showcased the team's exceptional talent and hard work. Competing in 19 events, they displayed remarkable skills in:
- Taichi Yang Style
- Advanced Taichi Yang Style
- Chen Style Taichi
- Advanced Chen Style Taiji
- Wing Chun Kung Fu
- Bagua
- Bo Staff
- Short Staff
- Spear
- Kwan Dao
- Cane
- Deer Horns
- Broad Sword
- Double Broad Sword
- Straight Sword
- Double Straight Sword
- Advanced Broad Sword
- Qi Gong
- Team Qi Gong
Their dedication and perseverance led them to become grand champions, earning them a spot on the USAWKF team to represent the USA in China next year.
The most heartwarming aspect of this victory is that the team is composed of family members and long-time students. This recognition is the result of over 17 years of rigorous training and unwavering commitment. It's a true honor and blessing to share this journey with our sons, daughters, grandchildren, and devoted students.
Professor Sebastian Mejias shared, "The way of the art keeps us pushing forward in our self-development. Our never-ending self-improvement philosophy drives us to achieve greater heights."
Looking Ahead:
Samurai Inti Martial Arts is thrilled to announce the expansion of their facility, adding new classes and state-of-the-art amenities for their students. The grand opening is scheduled for July or August. As a proud part of Frisco, a city known for its sports excellence, the studio is seeking support from the community to help them reach their goal of competing in China.
For more information about Samurai Inti Martial Arts and sponsorship opportunities, please visit (https://www.samurai-inti.com). To learn more about HeBei Chinese Martial Arts, please visit (https://hebeiwushu.com/).
About Samurai Inti Martial Arts:
Founded over 13 years ago in Frisco, Texas, Samurai Inti Martial Arts is dedicated to teaching martial arts excellence and fostering a sense of community. Under the leadership of Professor Sebastian Mejias, the studio has achieved numerous accolades and continues to inspire students of all ages.
About HeBei Chinese Martial Arts:
Located in Richardson, Texas, HeBei Chinese Martial Arts, led by Master Jia, is committed to preserving and promoting traditional Chinese martial arts. The studio offers comprehensive training and has been instrumental in the success of many martial artists.
