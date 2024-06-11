Global Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market to Surge to US$ 9.31 Billion by 2034, Driven by Strong 8.3% CAGR
High need will be seen for real-time PCR qPCR reagents and assays in crime scene investigations and genetic profiling, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, MD, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genomic Researchers Leveraging Power of Real-Time PCR qPCR to Investigate Intricate Regulatory Mechanisms Driving Biological Activity: Fact.MR Report
According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, global revenue from the sales of real-time PCR qPCR systems (リアルタイム PCR qPCR システム)is estimated at US$ 4.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase to US$ 9.31 billion by the end of 2034.
Growing demand for real-time PCR (qPCR) is driven by its critical role in the early and precise identification of conditions, allowing speedy and focused patient therapy.
Precision and versatility of real-time PCR qPCR systems make them an excellent tool in the research field. Genomic researchers investigate regulatory mechanisms that drive biological activity, quantify mRNA levels, and assess gene expression patterns using qPCR. In transcriptomics, real-time PCR qPCR is used to characterize changes in gene expression in response to stimuli or disease states, providing insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.
The North American region leads the global real-time PCR qPCR market with a significant share due to high demand in academic and research institutions, research labs, and biotechnological firms, all of which have robust research ecosystems and advanced healthcare infrastructures.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global real-time PCR (qPCR) market is anticipated to experience a significant growth rate, with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034. In 2024, North America is expected to dominate the market, holding 38% of the global market share, with the United States contributing a significant portion by holding 84.7% of the North American market. Meanwhile, the East Asia market is projected to see remarkable growth, with its valuation increasing from US$ 637 million in 2024 to US$ 1.48 billion by the end of 2034. China, in particular, is forecasted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.5% throughout this period. In terms of applications, the research segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 5.33 billion by 2034. Furthermore, based on product type, reagents and assays are anticipated to generate substantial revenue, amounting to US$ 4.17 billion by 2034.
“Decentralized healthcare and the need for speedy diagnostic testing have led to the development of portable and user-friendly real-time PCR qPCR systems for point-of-care applications, driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Heightened Demand for Reagents & Assays
By product type, the market is divided into real-time PCR qPCR systems, reagents & assays, and real-time PCR qPCR consumables. There is a higher demand for reagents and assays compared to other items due to their increasing use in research, diagnostic, and forensic applications. The rising prevalence of infectious illnesses, genetic abnormalities, and cancer is boosting the usage of real-time PCR qPCR technology for precise and sensitive nucleic acid detection.
Real-time PCR qPCR technology's flexibility, reliability, and efficiency make it a favored choice for nucleic acid quantification and detection, boosting market demand for reagents and assays.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the real-time PCR qPCR market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (real-time PCR systems, reagents & assays, real-time PCR consumables), application (clinical, research, forensic), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, animal health, food & agriculture industries), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
