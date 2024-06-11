Beetham Electric Expands Electrical Panel Upgrade and EV Charger Installation Services from Whitby to All of Durham Region

Whitby, Ontario, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beetham Electric, a leading team of expert electricians based in Whitby, Ontario, is excited to announce the expansion of its Beetham Electrical Panel Upgrade service to cover the entire Durham Region. This expansion, coupled with its EV Charging Installation services for homeowners with electric vehicles, aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality and reliable electrical services in the area.

Beetham Electric has been a trusted provider of electrical solutions in Whitby for over a decade, known for its teams’ continued commitment to safety, excellence, and ensuring complete customer satisfaction. The decision to broaden its service area reflects the company’s dedication to providing top-tier electrical services to more homeowners and businesses across Durham Region.

“With the expansion of our Electrical Panel Upgrade Service, we are thrilled to offer our expertise and high standards to even more residents and business owners in Durham Region,” said Scott Beetham, owner of Beeetham Electric. “Our goal is to ensure that every household and business in the region has access to safe and efficient electrical systems.”

Electrical panels, often known as breaker boxes, are crucial for the safety and functionality of a building’s electrical system. Beetham Electric’s upgrade service includes a comprehensive assessment of existing electrical panels, followed by professional recommendations and upgrades to more modern, robust systems. This service is essential for accommodating newer appliances, preventing electrical fires, and ensuring overall electrical safety.

Residents and business owners in Durham Region can expect the same level of professionalism, punctuality, and precision that Beetham Electric’s Whitby clients have come to rely on. The company’s licensed electricians are fully equipped to handle electrical panels in older homes, new constructions, and commercial buildings.

Beetham Electric encourages residents of Whitby and the Durham region to visit its website or contact a member of its professional team at 905.449.0890 to schedule an appointment with one of its expert electricians today.

About Beetham Electric

Beetham Electric is a Whitby-based electrical contracting company specializing in a wide range of electrical services, including installations, repairs, and upgrades. With a focus on safety and customer satisfaction, Beetham Electric continues to be a leader in the electrical contracting industry of Ontario.

More Information

To learn more about Beetham Electric and the expansion of its electrical panel upgrade and EV charger installation services from Whitby to all of the Durham region, please visit the website at https://www.beethamelectric.com/.

Beetham Electric 9 Carlow Ct. Whitby Ontario L1N 9T7 Canada +1 905 449 0890 https://www.beethamelectric.com/