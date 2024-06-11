Frame AI’s Enterprise API Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Streaming AI

Frame AI’s new API will give companies using AWS Marketplace easy access to a composable AI infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frame AI, the leading Streaming Generative AI Platform for enterprise companies, is now offering its Enterprise API through Amazon’s AWS Marketplace, an online store that makes it easy for customers to find, compare, and immediately start using the software and services that run on AWS. Complementing existing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems, Frame AI’s Enterprise API provides companies access to a composable AI infrastructure featuring Stream-Trigger Augmented Generation (STAG) components for proactively acting on streaming, unstructured data.



STAG ensures that enterprises can harness the full potential of AI using existing large language models (LLMs) to generate real-time, contextualized insights and triggers from streaming unstructured data like calls, emails, and chats. Brands and enterprises using AWS Marketplace will now be able to enhance their AI stack with this newly released Enterprise API to leverage their unstructured data proactively.

"By launching on the AWS Marketplace, Frame AI is addressing the critical gap between AI potential and practical deployment," said George Davis, CEO of Frame AI. “We are offering enterprises an efficient, managed solution that activates unstructured data for multiple business teams that is integrated with existing security and operational frameworks, lowering time-to-value and eliminating the disruption many businesses feel in adopting AI technologies while keeping all data and computation within their existing cloud tenancy.”

Unlike traditional AI projects that remain stuck in prototype phases or lack enterprise-wide adoption, Frame AI's new Enterprise API integrates seamlessly with a company’s existing infrastructure and systems, offering immediate and actionable data insights for improved business outcomes. Frame AI’s bespoke AI solution is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of each enterprise and works seamlessly with a company’s existing infrastructure and systems. All data interactions on the AWS Marketplace comply with the highest data privacy and security protocol standards.

With AWS Marketplace, software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) sellers with offerings that run on AWS can benefit from increased customer awareness, simplified deployment, and automated billing, which streamlines the procurement process.

Enterprises accessing LLM technology typically choose between features built-in to their existing tools, or developer-facing APIs they must compose themselves. The availability of Frame AI on the AWS marketplace provides them a new and efficient balance, offering a reliable and secure pre-built pipeline that can nonetheless be configured to the specific needs of each business.

About Frame AI

Frame AI is the leading Streaming AI Platform for enterprise companies. Frame AI helps major brands and software companies transform unstructured data into proactive insights, working through existing systems and infrastructure. Frame AI’s platform is the premier implementation of Stream-Trigger Augmented Generation (STAG), a breakthrough architecture designed to apply Generative AI to massive volumes of streaming data. Drawing on experience analyzing billions of customer interactions for leading technology and communications platforms, Frame AI empowers marketing, CX, and product teams with tailored AI strategies. Learn more about our AI-driven solutions at frame.ai.