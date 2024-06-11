Comdata Expands Partnership with Hubject

offering North American Fleets a Simplified Charging Experience

LOS ANGELES and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata Inc., a Corpay brand and world leader in payment innovation, and Hubject, a global leader in eMobility solutions, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to provide roaming and Plug&Charge capabilities to Comdata’s customers in North America.



Comdata’s integration with Hubject enables fleets to access and pay on thousands of electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the United States and Canada. It also provides a streamlined authentication method via the Hubject Plug&Charge ecosystem – giving fleets a hassle-free alternative to the traditional app-based or credit card terminal methods of starting a charging session.

By adhering to the ISO 15118-2 standard, the Hubject Plug&Charge solution delivers a secure approach to EV charging, following strict cybersecurity requirements while maintaining ease in charging experience. The adoption of vehicle-based authentication for EV charging (i.e., Plug&Charge) offers fleets an extra layer of fraud prevention and security when paying for public charging.

"We are excited to be partnering with Comdata as they continue to innovate and support the smooth transition to electric for their partners,” said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America. "Together, we will be harnessing technologies such as Plug&Charge for fleet drivers, reducing complexity, and making EV charging seamless, secure, and interoperable.”

“Fleets on the electrification journey know EV charging is a rapidly evolving space,” said John Donahue, VP EV Product & GTM Strategy, Corpay. “As the market gets more complex, our goal is to simplify the public charging experience as much as possible for drivers. Our partnership with Hubject will enable us to provide innovative EV charging payment methods with added functionalities. We’re excited to help fleets usher in an EV future!"

To learn more about Comdata’s EV solutions, visit www.comdata.com/ev. For more insight into the Plug&Charge ecosystem, visit www.hubject.com.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a Corpay brand, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.

About Hubject

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform Intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/

