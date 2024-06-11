Trace Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Master sales and marketing leader Linnette Reindel ushers in leading trace mineral-based supplement company’s upcoming rebrand and expands global presence

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace, the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for more than 50 years, today announces the appointment of Linnette Reindel as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Reindel oversees all aspects of the soon-to-debut company rebrand to Trace, formerly Trace Minerals, while continuing to expand the health and wellness company’s global recognition through strategic partnerships, portfolio expansion, wellness expert programs, clinical trials and educational campaigns.



A seasoned direct-to-consumer executive, Reindel leads the revitalization of the company’s educational campaigns with a new Scientific Advisory Board of certified doctors and research practitioners. Her expertise has refined the brand’s portfolio to emphasize its range of health and wellness products.

“I’m honored to take on the role of CMO at Trace at this pivotal moment of the brand’s evolution,” said Reindel. “Our guiding mission is to remineralize the world, and as we prepare to enter this next phase, I look forward to broadening our innovative campaigns alongside my team to further showcase the brand’s one-of-a-kind health and wellness offerings with renewed purpose and positioning.”

“Since joining our team, Reindel’s masterful understanding of market behavior and consumer expectations has taken our leading brand to new levels,” said Matt Kilts, CEO and co-owner of Trace. “There’s no one else we’d want spearheading this new era of brand marketing as we prepare to unveil the transformation of Trace.”

Prior to Trace, Reindel led the strategic efforts for a range of global consumer brands, including VP US/Canada at Tupperware, President at JAFRA Cosmetics International, in addition to running her own successful sales and marketing consulting business, Linnette Reindel & Company LLC.

For more than 50 years, Trace has been dedicated to researching data, harvesting minerals, promoting awareness and formulating best-in-class products in an effort to help remineralize the world. Known for its hallmark product ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, which features the full spectrum of trace minerals required to support the body’s optimal health and wellbeing, the brand can be found throughout major retailers across the globe, such as The Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, Whole Foods and more.

