fabric Launches Product Catalog, Unlocking Retailers Need for Flexibility, Speed and Configurability

New product catalog empowers omnichannel retailers with the speed and flexibility to deliver the right product information to customers anywhere

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommerceNext -- fabric , the creators of the next-generation commerce platform, today announced the availability of fabric’s Product Catalog . The new offering delivers a commerce-first approach to product data that centralizes, organizes, and delivers product information on any channel.

Today’s retailers are managing the continual complexity of omnichannel commerce. Digital-first consumers expect high-quality product data at their fingertips, and they expect it delivered instantly across every channel and experience. Keeping product data accurate across product detail pages, shopping feeds, search, and post-order communications is a high-priority for retailers to win in this market. Yet, product data lives in multiple systems - ERP, spreadsheets, databases – and exists in different formats, creating inefficiencies for site merchandisers who then have to work across multiple tools with inconsistent data and therefore can’t merchandise the way they need to drive conversion.

“At fabric, we built our platform to service digital channels - to do that we took a clean sheet of paper to the product catalog and focused on providing retailers with the speed and flexibility to deliver the right product information to customers anywhere they show up. Our customers are already experiencing the benefits, including significantly enhancing shoppers' online shopping experience and ease-of-use for merchandisers,” said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric.

For example, Debenhams , an iconic british heritage brand and fabric customer, scaled its catalog to three million SKUs and easily deploys millions of product updates daily with fabric. In turn, this has allowed the company to serve multiple stores and automatically create and merchandise an unlimited number of product categories and collections based on defined attributes for their brand, giving Debenhams the flexibility to display products in unique ways to improve conversion.

"fabric's innovative and modern platform has transformed how we manage and deliver products across any channel, allowing us to significantly scale our offering and provide the best experience for shoppers,” said Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams. “With fabric, we have the flexibility and business agility to make real-time changes and merchandise our products at the speed our business demands.”

fabric Product Catalog offers retailers key benefits that include:

Centralized multi-source data integration - Users can aggregate data from multiple sources into a centralized system, with hundreds of attributes, variants, automated rules and merchandise across digital, social or storefronts.

Easy-to-use UI - From complex bundling to merchandising collections, everything is managed through a modern user experience.

Up to Date Product Data- Distributed updates are available to any channel or system, with the ability to ingest up to a million SKUs and distribute more than a million SKU events per hour.

Fast deployment - Users can expect to get up and running within weeks, not months and expand with fabric's full platform of core commerce services that can be adopted individually – from pricing & promotions to inventory and orders.

For more information about fabric’s Product Catalog, request a demo or stop by fabric’s booth #146 at CommerceNext , running June 11-13 in New York.

About fabric

fabric is the next-generation commerce platform that is designed to provide the commerce services customers expect so they can build world-class experiences, anywhere. fabric is on a mission to revolutionize commerce for everyone, and we empower businesses who are striving to deliver commerce that drives conversion and customer outcomes. Leading retailers, including Chico’s, Brooklinen, and Ashley’s Furniture, trust fabric to run their modern commerce business. Headquartered in San Francisco, fabric was founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans determined to bring the same technical principles found at Amazon to retail. Learn more at https://fabric.inc .

