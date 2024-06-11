Monaghan Medical Corporation and Captis Continue to Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes





Interior Entrance, Monaghan Medical Corporation Headquarters, Plattsburgh, New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan) and Captis today announced their agreement to a second, three-year contract, solidifying a partnership between two industry leaders. The sole-source agreement highlights the value of Monaghan’s patient outcome evidence and gold standard medical devices, with Captis’ commitment to driving process efficiencies and value driven healthcare spending.

The agreement enables Monaghan to provide Captis members with devices in two categories: medication delivery devices and non-invasive airway clearance (Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure/Positive Airway Pressure) devices. Both contracts recognize Monaghan’s reputation for industry leading technologies and proven clinical outcomes.

Monaghan and its affiliates are leaders in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices that improve the quality of life for patients with respiratory diseases like asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, and COPD. Monaghan’s strengths lie in product development, published clinical data, and mechanical design, supported by a world-class Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

Captis is a collaborative healthcare organization, member-owned and driven, which seeks to increase efficiencies and reduce expenses by aggregating spend and redesigning supply chain processes. They represent 98 health system members and have documented significant savings since their inception in 2008. Captis is supported by two service providers: Mayo Clinic Supply Chain and Vizient.

“Captis is leading the way in rethinking how hospital systems evaluate cost-effective supply chain decisions,” says Bill Seitz, President of Monaghan. “They recognize that cost savings fully materialize when staff efficiencies, inventory consolidation, and patient outcomes all improve. In addition to our proven outcomes and hundreds of clinical studies, the fact that Monaghan’s supply chain is primarily based in the United States and Canada also built confidence in our ability to respond to the rapidly changing healthcare environment.”

Monaghan recently achieved ISO 14001 certification, underscoring the company’s dedication to continually improving environmental management practices. This certification signifies Monaghan’s unwavering commitment to taking care of the environment while continuing our mission to deliver innovative medical devices that help people breathe better.

To learn more about Monaghan Medical products, visit www.monaghanmed.com

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC, USA)

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Monaghan Medical Corporation is a leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices to manage acute and chronic pulmonary illnesses and disease processes like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). MMC’s mission is to provide the respiratory community with quality, researched, and innovative devices to help people breathe easier.

About Captis, LLC

Captis is a collaborative healthcare organization focused on delivering increased clinical effectiveness and economic efficiency. Since the organization was formed, Captis members have established proven processes that generate value by committing to collective decision-making. Captis is supported by two service providers, Mayo Clinic Supply Chain and Vizient.

For information contact:

Bill Seitz, MBA

President, Monaghan Medical Corporation

1-800-833-9653

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a55fc14-afe8-4041-9ad1-608fc8a03799