VelocityEHS Congratulates Boston Scientific, A 2024 Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Award Winner

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, celebrates Boston Scientific for being named the 2024 Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence EMEA award winner in the category Operational Risk Management.



Boston Scientific, a world leader in innovative medical device solutions, received this honor for its manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland, where it streamlined the permit and contractor management program using the VelocityEHS Control of Work Solution, helping them achieve an ISO 45001 certification.

“We are delighted to have received this honor. Being able to ensure everyone’s safety with full visibility of contractor activities on-site has been a game changer for our EHS program,” said Toni O’Sullivan, Senior EHS Manager at Boston Scientific in Cork.

Verdantix, a leading independent research and advisory firm, annually recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of EHS, sustainability and operational excellence. The Operational Risk Management Award is presented to companies that have thoroughly demonstrated exemplary work and projects in this category.

“Cheers to Boston Scientific on this well-deserved recognition. Everyone at Velocity is humbled and honored knowing our Control of Work Solution played a role in helping them to excel in their EHS and operational goals. Making workplaces safer and more sustainable is our mission, and it is partnerships with industry leaders like Boston Scientific that motivates our team and drives our software innovation,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS.

The company’s Control of Work software provides industry leading capabilities for contractor management (including induction and orientation), electronic permit-to-work, site-specific activity maps, visitor recognition and management, and contractor self-service portals.

This prestigious award represents Boston Scientific’s commitment to safety and operational efficiency. “Verdantix is extremely proud to recognize these winners. Sharing these projects is instrumental in driving continuous improvement across the EHS and sustainability field. By highlighting these achievements, these winning organizations set a benchmark for industry best practices, which inspire others to leverage technology to implement and develop health, safety and environmental best practices in their own firms,” explains Bill Pennington, Vice President Research at Verdantix.

Boston Scientific's achievement showcases the revolutionary impact that the VelocityEHS Control of Work Solution can have on building a robust EHS program, highlighting its commitment to safety. For more information about VelocityEHS and its award-winning software, including solutions for Control of Work, Safety, Ergonomics and Chemical Management visit www.EHS.com.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing:

ESG

Safety

Industrial Ergonomics

Control of Work

Chemical Management

Operational Risk

Environmental Compliance



The Velocity team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

