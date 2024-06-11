Euclid Chemical Introduces Innovative Fast-Setting Concrete Repair Mortar

Cleveland, Ohio, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, announced the launch of VERSASPEED RMC, a fast-setting, one-component, cementitious repair mortar that is shrinkage compensated, pozzolan and microfiber modified, and contains an integral corrosion inhibitor. The new product is designed for horizontal and formed vertical repairs as well as overhead structural repairs.

Appropriate for applications from 1 inch to full depth where a faster return to service is required, the non-metallic and non-staining material is uniquely formulated—making it great for projects that require repairs on sloped grades. Typical applications include:

Parking decks

Joint repairs

Balconies

Equipment bases

Pavements

Beams

Vertical and overhead formed repairs

Pre-mixed with pea gravel, VERSASPEED RMC is ready-to-use. The product offers low permeability with excellent freeze-thaw resistance and is designed to minimize cracking. Due to its rapid hardening, this concrete repair mortar allows users to strip forms the same day, and it can be coated 5 hours after the final setting.

VERSASPEED RMC meets ASTM C928 Standard Specification for Rapid-Hardening Cementitious Materials for Concrete Repairs requirements and is packaged in 50-pound bags that yield 0.37 ft³ per bag when mixed with 4.25 pints of water.

For additional rapid-hardening concrete repair mortars, check out Euclid Chemical’s full line of VERSASPEED products, including VERSASPEED 100 and VERSASPEED LS100.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical’s expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

