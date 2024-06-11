True Value Rental Greensboro Takes Initiative to Ensure Student Safety with Community Cleanup Project

True Value Rental Greensboro

True Value Rental Greensboro displays their dedication to their community and student safety through a recent cleanup project.

We take great pride in giving back to our community, especially to causes that affect our local youth.” — Mark Whitesell

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Value Rental Greensboro has once again demonstrated its commitment to the community by undertaking a crucial cleanup project in May 2024. This initiative aimed to clear the debris-stricken road on Stage Coach Trail, ensuring the safety of local high school students from Western Guilford High School.

The main reason for this project was to address the unsafe conditions that prevented students from safely commuting to school. The buildup of debris forced them to walk on the busy road instead of the grass, creating a hazardous situation.

"We take great pride in giving back to our community, especially to causes that affect our local youth. The debris on Stage Coach Trail had been building up for quite some time, and this cleanup could not wait any longer, so we stepped up and cleaned it ourselves," said Mark Whitesell, Owner of True Value Rental Greensboro.

The cleanup utilized the services of five dedicated employees from True Value Rental Greensboro using the company's own equipment to clear the area. This effort not only enhanced the safety of the students but also improved the overall aesthetic of the community.

True Value Rental Greensboro is known for its proactive stance on community service and involvement. This project is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to making the City of Greensboro a safer and more pleasant place to live.

About True Value Rental Greensboro

True Value Rental Greensboro provides a wide range of rental equipment and services to both contractors and DIY enthusiasts. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, they continue to be a reliable partner for various projects in the Greensboro area.