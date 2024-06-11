ANY.RUN Streamlines TI Feeds Integration to Help Organizations Detect Emerging Threats

DUBAI, DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATE, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced that organizations can now easily integrate its Threat Intelligence Feeds service, designed to significantly improve their threat detection and response capabilities.

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

ANY.RUN TI Feeds can be integrated with existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) systems. The feeds share data in the standardized STIX format, making them compatible with virtually any vendor, including popular platforms like OpenCTI and ThreatConnect.

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚

ANY.RUN TI Feeds provide a rich source of malicious IPs, URLs, and domains, all meticulously collected and pre-processed from millions of analysis sessions in our sandbox environment. This threat data can significantly extend the coverage of SIEM and TIP systems, offering Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) of recently discovered malware.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞

By integrating ANY.RUN TI Feeds into their existing systems, organizations can proactively prepare and defend against new threats. The feeds offer a powerful, easy-to-use solution for enhancing cybersecurity detection and response capabilities.

For more information about ANY.RUN TI Feeds, visit ANY.RUN's blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN's suite of cybersecurity products includes an interactive sandbox and a Threat Intelligence portal. Serving 400,000 professionals around the world, the sandbox offers a streamlined approach to analyzing malware families that target both Windows and Linux systems. Meanwhile, ANY.RUN's Threat Intelligence services, which include Lookup, Feeds, and YARA Search, enable users to quickly gather information about threats and respond to incidents with greater speed and precision.