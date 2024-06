ANY.RUN Streamlines TI Feeds Integration to Help Organizations Detect Emerging Threats

DUBAI, DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATE, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced that organizations can now easily integrate its Threat Intelligence Feeds service, designed to significantly improve their threat detection and response capabilities.

๐’๐ž๐š๐ฆ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐„๐ฑ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ

ANY.RUN TI Feeds can be integrated with existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) systems. The feeds share data in the standardized STIX format, making them compatible with virtually any vendor, including popular platforms like OpenCTI and ThreatConnect.

๐–๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š

ANY.RUN TI Feeds provide a rich source of malicious IPs, URLs, and domains, all meticulously collected and pre-processed from millions of analysis sessions in our sandbox environment. This threat data can significantly extend the coverage of SIEM and TIP systems, offering Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) of recently discovered malware.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž

By integrating ANY.RUN TI Feeds into their existing systems, organizations can proactively prepare and defend against new threats. The feeds offer a powerful, easy-to-use solution for enhancing cybersecurity detection and response capabilities.

For more information about ANY.RUN TI Feeds, visit ANY.RUN's blog.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

ANY.RUN's suite of cybersecurity products includes an interactive sandbox and a Threat Intelligence portal. Serving 400,000 professionals around the world, the sandbox offers a streamlined approach to analyzing malware families that target both Windows and Linux systems. Meanwhile, ANY.RUN's Threat Intelligence services, which include Lookup, Feeds, and YARA Search, enable users to quickly gather information about threats and respond to incidents with greater speed and precision.