Thermally Conductive Plastics Market CAGR of 16.3%, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 542.9 Billion by 2032

Rapid advancements in e-mobility and telecommunications is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thermally conductive plastics market size was USD 121.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of thermally conductive plastics in the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Thermally conductive polymers are widely utilized in production and everyday life due to their flexibility, lightweight, excellent chemical stability, and low cost., which can replace metals, traditional plastics, and ceramics for heat-sensitive applications.

thermally conductive plastics Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The introduction of silica into cement mixture modifies silica-to-calcium ratio, enhancing the cement's stability while preserving its permeability and physical strength, even when subjected to high temperatures of up to 110°C. Grounded silica is particularly utilized for grading G and H well cement, and it is also used to adjust slurry density, replacing materials such as ilmenite, barite, or coal powder. In fact, roughly one-third of the cement used in these operations consists of thermally conductive plastics. In addition, rising demand for O&G products due to increasing energy and fuel requirements is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

However, health concerns pertaining to the exposure to respirable silica dust is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. While silica is a common component in various products including paints, coatings, adhesives, glass, and rubber tires, prolonged exposure to these products carries significant risks. Approximately 2.5 Million workers worldwide face exposure to thermally conductive plastics and other silica forms. The processing of siliceous rocks generates inhalable dust, which when breathed in, poses severe health dangers. Inhaling and retaining fine silica particles can lead to a condition known as silicosis, an incurable lung disease that can result in permanent disability or even death. Individuals with silicosis are also at an increased risk of developing pulmonary tuberculosis.

The polyamide segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global thermally conductive plastics market in 2022. This is because thermally conductive plastics based on polyamide offer improved thermal conductivity compared to conventional polyamides, making these well-suited for applications where effective heat dissipation is essential. These materials are inherently lightweight, and when thermally conductive fillers are incorporated, the resulting composite maintains a favorable strength-to-weight ratio..

The automotive segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global thermally conductive plastics market during the forecast period due to rapid advancements in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and electric Vehicles (EVs). Rising demand for thermally conductive plastics is attributed to their versatility in designing Three Dimensional (3D) components, reducing weight, and serving as heat sinks for automotive LED lighting systems, thereby replacing traditional mechanical components.

In addition, employing computer-aided simulation for component redesign may even surpass the thermal management capabilities of die-cast aluminum. In the context of EV batteries, thermally conductive polycarbonates enable the creation of inventive cooling cell holders. .

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global thermally conductive plastics market in 2022. This is owing to increasing strategic initiatives and funding toward product design and development of thermally conductive plastics, emergence of key startup companies, and rapid adoption of thermally conductive plastics applications, especially in the U.S. and Canada. For instance, on 26 July 2022, Dow has collaborated with BSB Nanotechnology Joint Stock Company, the pioneer in crafting high-quality silica derived from rice husk, a sustainable byproduct of rice processing. This rice husk-based material finds application in various sectors within the personal care industry. This partnership serves to expedite Dow's dedication to bio-based products. The latest ingredient, marketed as EcoSmoot Rice Husk Cosmetic Powder by Dow, brings about optical advantages and offers a distinctive sensory experience to consumers in skin care, hair care, and color cosmetics.

Some major companies in the global market report include Celanese Corporation, DSM, SABIC, BASF SE, DuPont, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Emercoplastic, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., and KANEKA CORPORATION

On 25 February 2021, SOMEVAM unveiled its intentions to make a substantial investment in the creation of its second CDE wet processing system designed for the production of top-quality silica sand products. This investment has been made possible through financial backing, approved by the Central Bank of Tunisia, with support from various entities including U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), AF Capital Partners, Apple Bank, and the British Embassy in Tunis. The Sebri Group will collaborate with CDE in the design and engineering of this new plant, which is slated to be situated in a SOMEVAM quarry located in Oueslatia.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global thermally conductive plastics market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Polysulfones

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Others

