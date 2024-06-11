Flexitank Market is forecasted to reach USD 4784.1 Million by 2032, growing at a 20.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising trade of wine globally is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flexitank market size was USD 762.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising trade of wine globally is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Flexitanks maximize container space utilization by fitting into ordinary 20-foot containers, enabling for bigger volumes to be carried in a single load. Flexitanks help to reduce transportation costs, making worldwide distribution more financially viable for wineries of all sizes because of this efficient use of space.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the flexitank market.

In addition, rising demand for flexitanks in the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector to maintain the product quality is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. These flexitanks are designed to be airtight and provide an additional layer of protection against external contaminants, ensuring the integrity and purity of transported liquids. Flexitanks are commonly used in the transportation of food grade products, such as malts, edible oil and fruit concentrates, beverages, and non-hazardous chemicals, owing to their high efficiency and outstanding contamination protection.

Moreover, increasing need for eco-friendly packaging alternatives is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Flexitank is easily recycled and disposed of after its lifecycle, which is made of advanced coated fabrics and other materials, hence it is reusable. However, many flexitanks are designed for single-use, hence cannot be reused for subsequent shipments, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, materials used in flexitanks may have a limited shelf life and proper storage conditions are essential to maintaining their integrity.

The pharmaceutical flexitanks segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global flexitank market in 2022. This is attributed to rising demand for flexitanks since these provide a cost-effective solution for the transport of pharmaceutical liquids, by reducing transportation costs. Security and traceability are important considerations in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Flexitank systems used for pharmaceuticals must ensure proper sealing and provide a mechanism for tracking and monitoring the shipment. In addition, single-use nature of many flexitanks reduce the risk of contamination between different pharmaceutical shipments, ensuring the purity and integrity of products, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The single-layer flexitanks segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global flexitank market during the forecast period due to increasing need for single-use flexitanks among clients owing to their suitability for single-use shipments. These flexitanks can transport various non-hazardous liquids, such as oils, juices, and wine, and are also lightweight and simple to install. In addition, rising need for liquid bulk transportation, in the F&B sector is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. Moreover, single-layer flexitanks are more cost-effective which leads to lower manufacturing costs. Some providers offer customization options for single-layer flexitanks, allowing businesses to brand flexitanks with logos or other information.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global flexitank market in 2022. This is because flexitanks are more cost-effective than traditional methods of transporting liquids, such as drums or Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and are used in various sectors such as F&B. These flexitanks allow for higher volume transportation, reducing shipping costs per unit of liquid. In addition, flexitanks can carry a larger volume of liquid, which lead to increased payload capacity, hence results in more efficient use of shipping containers and reduced transportation costs.

Some major companies in the global market report include Qingdao LAF Technology Co., Ltd, TRUST Flexitanks, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd, SIA FLEXITANKS, Bulk Liquid Solutions, flexitankflexibag.com, MYFLEXITANK, Bulkhaul Limited, Infocom Network Private Limited, Kricon Group, Fluid Flexitanks, Bulk Liquid Transport, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Qingdao Hengxin Plastic Co., Ltd., Liqua, Omni Logistics, LLC, IRONMARKETS, LLC, and Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global flexitank market on the basis of product type, material composition, end-use, loading type, mode of transportation, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Food-Grade Flexitanks

Chemical Flexitanks

Pharmaceutical Flexitanks

Material Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Single-Layer Flexitanks

Multi-Layer Flexitanks

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Liquids

Loading Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Top Loading Flexitanks

Bottom Loading Flexitanks

Mode of Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Maritime Flexitanks

Land Transportation Flexitanks

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Flexitanks Market Report:

The report encompasses Flexitanks market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Flexitanks industry

