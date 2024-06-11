Water Desalination Equipment Market to reach a valuation of US$ 39.44 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Global Water desalination equipment market, valued at USD 15.56 billion in 2022, is projected to experience a rapid growth rate

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water desalination equipment market, valued at USD 15.56 billion in 2022, is projected to experience a rapid growth rate with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the swift depletion of freshwater resources, accelerating industrialization, and the burgeoning global population.

The major industry players and manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption, boosting demand and supply for equipment worldwide. The growing trend of desalinated H2O replacing diminishing freshwater supplies is expected to provide sufficient growth prospects for the global water desalination equipment market.

Rapid development throughout the world has increased the need for freshwater. More than 14,800 Mgal of H2O is needed by businesses in the United States alone, and according to the World Bank, India's demand for H2O for industries is increasing by 4.2 % per year, with an anticipated 228 billion cubic meters of H2O required by 2025, up from 67 billion cubic meters in 1999. This growing demand will drive the worldwide equipment market forward in the upcoming years.

Know more about this report: Request for sample pages: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2592

Market Drivers

The increasing need for potable water, coupled with heightened awareness about the benefits of desalinated water, is significantly propelling market growth. According to the United Nations' World Water Development Report 2020, the global population is expected to increase by 1 billion by 2050, resulting in a 30% surge in water demand. This escalating demand spans various industries, including chemical, mining, and oil & gas, all of which require substantial amounts of freshwater for their operations.

Moreover, rapid industrialization and the rising necessity for effective wastewater management systems are further boosting the market. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in the construction of water desalination facilities to address the growing population and environmental challenges such as droughts, changing weather patterns, and deforestation.

Water Desalination Equipment Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global water desalination equipment market is consolidated, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective water desalination equipment products in the market.

Some of the major companies included in the global water desalination equipment market report are:

ACCIONA

Biwater Holdings Limited.

Kovalus Separation Solutions

IDE

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Veolia

Rite Water

Watson's Water

Doosan Enerbility

Labmatrix Manufacturing LLP

PepsiCo, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Jackel Porter Co., Ltd.

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG

Water Desalination Equipment Latest Industry News

In January 2021, SUEZ announced the conclusion of its purchase of the Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane goods line from LANXESS, a major specialty chemical firm. The addition of RO membranes to SUEZ's current product line will expand and complement the company's market reach in the industrial water market and further solidify SUEZ's basis for growth in related industries.

In May 2019, GE Power announced that the company's latest RO membrane component would be accessible, which is expected to give water desalination employees more productivity and higher efficiency.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-desalination-equipment-market

Market Challenges

However, the market faces challenges, particularly concerning the environmental impact of desalination plant construction. The infrastructure required to transport feed water and build water intake systems can affect ecologically sensitive areas. Additionally, the fouling of Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes remains a significant issue, which, despite mitigation efforts through disinfectants and pre-treatments, can increase operational costs.

Segment Insights

Source Insights:

Seawater: The seawater segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the vast availability of ocean water, which constitutes 96% of the planet’s water. The increasing need for saltwater desalination to supplement freshwater supplies is driving growth in this segment.

Brackish Water: The brackish water segment is expected to witness steady growth. Brackish water, with its lower salt content, serves as an alternative for municipal, industrial, and agricultural uses. Countries like India, China, and the US are increasingly deploying brackish water desalination plants to meet agricultural water needs.

Technology Insights:

Reverse Osmosis (RO): The RO segment is anticipated to maintain a significant share due to its straightforward process, low installation costs, and versatility in treating various water types. Advances in RO technology have enhanced its efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it a preferred choice for freshwater production.

Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation: This segment is expected to grow due to its high efficiency and lower operational costs. MSF distillation benefits from the ability to work with multipurpose power plants and its use of low-temperature energy sources.

End-Use Insights:

Municipal: The municipal segment leads the market, driven by the increasing demand for clean drinking water amid dwindling groundwater and surface water supplies. Urbanization and population growth are intensifying the need for municipalities to utilize desalination technology.

Industrial: The industrial segment is projected to grow rapidly, particularly in developing nations like China and India, where industrialization is accelerating the need for water desalination technology.

Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global water desalination equipment market on the basis of source, technology, end-uses, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Sea Water

Brackish Water

River Water

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Reverse Osmosis

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-Effect (MED) Distillation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights! https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2592

The global water desalination equipment market is poised for significant growth, fueled by the urgent need for sustainable freshwater sources. As the world grapples with water scarcity and environmental challenges, investments in desalination technology are set to rise, ensuring a reliable supply of potable water for both municipal and industrial purposes.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.