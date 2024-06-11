Flame Retardant Protective Wear Market Advancements and Future Outlook at a CAGR of 5.8% to 2032

Flame Retardant Protective Wear Market Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth till 2032

CORPORATION TRUST CENTER, WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flame retardant protective wear market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Flame retardant protective wear refers to the garments such as coveralls, bomber-jackers, high-visibility jackets, and others that offer protection to the wearers from hazards such as shock or fire.

Demand for flame retardant protective wear is majorly attributed to rising safety concerns among workers and increasing regulations laid down by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). According to OSHA, the workers working in the electrical, manufacturing, and oil & gas sector must use flame retardant protective wear to ensure their safety.

Driving Demands:

The fire retardant protective wear market share is increasing rapidly as this protective wear can self-extinguish, and offers enhanced insulation against fire, flames thereby preventing severe injuries and burns. The flame retardant protective wear garments can be reused and laundered with proper measures. For instance, the flame retardant protective wear by International Enviroguard has an attached hood and offers protection against wide range of chemicals. It has elastic wrists, elastic in back to prevent rips & tears, resistance against vertical flames, and elastic ankles.

In the oil & gas sector, the workers must be protected against flash fire during drilling and refining operations for which flame retardant protective wear is used. All these are the major factors projected to drive the flame retardant protective wear market growth during the forecast period.

Rising use of flame retardant protective wear in electric, construction, mining, and other industries to generate excellent growth opportunities in the market. For instance, the workers working in firefighting sector must be protected against explosion from severe burns & flames. To ensure utmost protection, gloves, facial protection, and helmets are used.

Key Segments Based On:

The flame retardant protective wear market share is segmented on the basis of material, product, end-use industry, and region.

By material, it is classified into kevlar, modacrylic, nomex, and others.

By product, it is classified into apron, coat, pant, jacket, sleeves, and others.

By end-use industry, it is classified into electrical, oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, mining, and others.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the flame retardant protective wear market report include ANSELL LTD, 3M, VF CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Inc, Kimberly Clark Corp, DuPont, SOLVAY, International Enviroguard, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on material, the modacrylic sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the nomex sub-segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the apron sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to have a fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the electrical sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the construction & manufacturing sub-segment is predicted to have a fastest growth rate by 2032

Based on region, North America registered the highest market share in 2022 and Asia-Pacific is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period

