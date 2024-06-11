GivBux, Inc. Taking Final Steps to Complete All Documents and Filings Required to Qualify as a Fully-Reporting OTCQB Corporation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX) (the “Company”), a publicly-traded Super App and charitable giving platform, today announces significant progress toward its goal of becoming a fully-reporting OTCQB Corporation. The Company has completed its internal accounting and documentation and engaged an independent auditor who is now working to complete the final audit. Once the final audit is complete, it will be filed with OTC Markets and the SEC, along with all documentation required for full and complete registration pursuant to Section 12(b) or (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

GivBux President Umesh Tim Singh stated, “We are happy to report that we have been working diligently on our ‘Promises Made, Promised Kept’ commitment to transparency and accountability to our stakeholders. We anticipate that our independent auditors will complete their task within the next few weeks, and that we will be filing our SEC Form 10 and all its required documentation shortly thereafter. I am also pleased to report that while these steps are being taken, work on all our other projects and activities has continued unabated. We will be releasing additional news and updates about these as well in the coming weeks and months.”

ABOUT GIVBUX, INC:

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com .



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of GivBux, Inc. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although such statements are made based on assumptions believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual future results could differ materially from those discussed herein. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although such statements are made based on assumptions believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual future results could differ materially from those discussed herein.

