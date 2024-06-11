Duos Technologies Announces Upcoming Press Conference

Plans to unveil a new business agreement with a major Class 1 railroad and the announcement of a significant new business venture in a new market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc. a provider of Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) to analyze fast moving freight, passenger and transit trains and trucks, today announces Duos will hold a press conference to discuss major developments that will expand its market reach and enhance the company's growth trajectory. This 30-minute event, led by CEO Chuck Ferry, aims to elevate local and national market presence with a strategic partnership, a major project update, and a new subsidiary for market expansion.







Event Details

Date: June 18, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: Duos Technologies Headquarters, 7660 Centurion Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL

Agenda:

CEO Presentation

Introduction of New Division President

Q&A Session

"We are excited to share these groundbreaking developments with our investors and stakeholders," said Chuck Ferry, CEO of Duos. "These initiatives not only strengthen our position in the rail industry but also open up new opportunities for growth and innovation in other sectors."

Please join us in person or virtually on June 18th at 11:00 AM ET at YouTube Live stream (https://www.youtube.com/live/wsHquC9JmLY) to learn more about how Duos is shaping the future of rail safety and expanding its technological horizons.

