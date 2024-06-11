Rhodian Group Partners with LIBRA Insurance Partners

Rhodian will provide managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services to LIBRA member agencies.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhodian Group—a provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the insurance, banking, healthcare, private equity, and other industries—has partnered with LIBRA to provide cybersecurity, managed IT, and compliance services to LIBRA’s member agencies.



“Our partnership with LIBRA deepens our commitment to the independent insurance agency community and to the organizations like LIBRA that serve it,” said Kris Bryant, Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer of Rhodian Group. “We help agents focus on selling more and worrying less about IT issues and cyber threats by giving them flexible and secure IT environments. We're happy to have LIBRA as our partner.”

In addition to cybersecurity, managed IT, and compliance services, Rhodian will help LIBRA agencies optimize their IT infrastructures, build in cybersecurity tools and resources, and ensure they remain compliant with industry guidelines and regulatory requirements.

“Independent insurance agents cannot reduce their cybersecurity risks any more than they can escape them,” said Rick Buteau, SVP, Operations at LIBRA. “Our partnership with Rhodian will enable us to offer an opportunity to work with a trusted resource to provide our agencies the sound, secure, and compliant environments they need to operate their businesses efficiently and competitively. In that regard, Rhodian is a partner, as well as an asset to our organization.”

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group helps businesses build and manage their network environments with managed IT services so they can focus on their core strengths and growth initiatives. They also help businesses identify and reduce cybersecurity and non-compliance risks. Their combination of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services helps businesses operate safely, while complying with industry mandates and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit rhodiangroup.com, email info@rhodiangroup.com, or call 877-860-0700.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners

LIBRA is the largest independently owned insurance marketing organization in the United States. LIBRA brings expertise, innovation, and strategic relationships to help its partner firms grow. With valuable resources that set its partners apart from the competition, LIBRA was built on collaboration and sharing best practices. What started as a small life insurance brokerage general agent study group in the early 1970s has evolved through collaborative efforts and an investment in developing and maintaining effective relationships. For more information, please visit https://www.libraip.com/.

