Aniline Market is forecasted to reach USD 15.7 Million by 2032, growing at a 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2032

Global Aniline market is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 9.4 million by 2022

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aniline market is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 9.4 million by 2022, and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising demand for aniline in the pharmaceutical sector and the increasing need for Methylene Diphenyl Isocyanate (MDI) in the sealants, adhesives, and coatings sectors.

Increasing demand of aniline in various end-use industries as a raw material in the production of various types of products is likely to propel growth of the global aniline market. Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, increasing numbers of R&D in the petroleum industry are few other factors driving market growth.

Adoption of aniline by automobile manufacturers for the production of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate foams and increasing number of automotive sales across the globe is also expected to boost the growth of global aniline market. These foams are currently used between a vehicle engine for reducing noise pollution, and to provide a peaceful ride for their passengers.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Aniline plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry as an intermediary in the production of various medicinal products. Acetanilide, a primary derivative of aniline, is used in the synthesis of penicillin and other sulfa drugs such as phenazopyridine, sulfafurazole, and sulfamethoxazole. Ongoing medicinal chemistry research continues to uncover new uses for aniline derivatives, emphasizing its importance in drug development. For example, Pegaharoline A (PA), a unique aniline derivative, showcases the potential of aniline in advanced medical research.

The demand for polyurethane (PU) is also a major growth driver. PU is widely used across various industries, including the production of sportswear, large appliances like refrigerators and freezers, and protective packaging. Rigid PU foam is essential for thermal insulation in appliances, while PU packaging foam provides secure and adaptable cushioning for transporting delicate items.

Aniline Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aniline market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective aniline solutions.

Some major players included in the global aniline market report are:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BorsodChem MCHZ

First Chemical Corporation

Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited

Huntsman International LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Narmada Chematur Petrochemicals Limited

PetroChina Company Limited

SABIC

SP Chemicals Pte Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumika Bayer Urethane Co., Ltd.

DOW

Tosoh Corporation

Covestro

BONDALTI

Sinopec Corp.

Aniline Latest Industry News

On 12 October 2022, Convestro announced that it will be building a new production plant in Antwerp, Belgium, to manufacture aniline with an investment of over USD 316.3 Million. Through this new plant, the company’s production network for the foam component MDI in Europe, which is expected to begin operations in early 2025, based on the volatile state of the economy.

In September 2021, BASF SE increased the capacity for its medium-molecular weight polyisobutenes production by 25%, which are sold under the tradename OPPANOL B at Ludwigshafen, Germany. Through this investment, the company will rise demand for premium medium-molecular weight polyisobutenes around the world. By the first half of 2025, the capacity expansion will be expected to be finished.

Market Restraints

Despite its benefits, aniline poses health risks, notably methemoglobinemia, which reduces the blood's oxygen-carrying capacity. Symptoms include elevated heart rate, weakness, nausea, and in severe cases, cyanosis and organ malfunction. The potential for high toxicity and fatality makes aniline hazardous, requiring careful handling and regulation.

Emerging Trends

The use of aniline in dyes and pigments is a growing trend. Aniline dyes are used to color wood, leather, and textiles, offering vibrant and resilient colors compared to natural dyes. These dyes, available in various forms, are prized for their clarity and saturation in the woodworking and leather industries.

Technology Insights

The aniline market is segmented by technology into vapor-based and liquid-based processes. The liquid-phase technology segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its flexibility, reliability, and lower costs. This technology is especially suited for small-scale production, offering energy efficiency and controlled reactions at low pressures and temperatures. On the other hand, vapor-phase technology is gaining popularity for its efficiency and sustainability, providing high yields with lower energy input and supporting large-scale industrial production.

Application Insights

Aniline is widely used in various applications, with MDI being a significant segment. MDI is essential for producing PU, which is used in adhesives, insulation foams, and various consumer products like plastics and automotive parts. The dyes and pigments segment is also expected to grow, driven by the increasing use of aniline dyes in the garment industry.

End-Use Industry Insights

The rubber products segment is the largest end-use industry for aniline, driven by its use in the production of rubber-processing chemicals and materials. Aniline enhances the performance and durability of rubber products such as gloves, balloons, and tires. The building and construction segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the use of aniline-based materials in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers, offering improved performance and sustainability.

Aniline Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aniline market on the basis of type, technology, application, derivative, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Synthetic Aniline

Bio-Based Aniline

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Vapor-Phase Process

Liquid-Phase Process

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Rubber-processing Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Dyes and Pigments

Specialty Fibers

Others

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Sulfur Derivatives of Aniline

N-Alkyl Aniline Derivatives

C-Alkyl Aniline Derivatives

Chloroanilines and Nitroanilines Anilines

Diazo and Azo Compounds

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Building & Construction

Rubber Products

Consumer Goods

Transportation

Packaging

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global aniline market is set for robust growth, driven by its versatile applications in pharmaceuticals, PU production, and dye manufacturing. However, addressing the health risks associated with aniline remains critical for sustained market expansion.

