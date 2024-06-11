ABM Announces Partnership with Phoenix’s Three Airports

Leading facility solutions provider to provide janitorial services across Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Deer Valley Airport (DVT), and Goodyear Airport (GYR) in landmark five-year partnership

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced its latest partnership as the primary janitorial cleaning provider with the City of Phoenix for the city’s three airports: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Deer Valley Airport (DVT), and Goodyear Airport (GYR).



Encompassing 4.8 million square feet of space across the three airports, the landmark 5-year, $25 million contract reflects ABM's leadership in elevating the traveler experience, enhancing operations, and driving environmentally sustainable and responsible practices at many of the nation’s top airports.

"Coming off a year that saw a record-breaking number of passengers, we are thrilled to partner with the City of Phoenix," said Sean Bromfield, President of Aviation at ABM. "ABM's proven track record in delivering best-in-class quality service that is data-enabled and integrated with airport operations has resulted in a clean, healthy, and world-class experience for 28 of the top 30 busiest airports in the US, and makes us the ideal partner for Phoenix going forward.”

The three airports serve as significant economic engines for Arizona, connecting both passengers and cargo around the world. With close to 49 million travelers passing through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport each year, the airport is known as "America's Friendliest Airport" and is highly regarded for its standards for cleanliness and customer satisfaction.

A fully integrated partnership, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is also committed to its environmental, conservation and sustainability goals which closely align with ABM’s efforts to support the airport’s short and long-term objectives. ABM is poised to meet and exceed these expectations, leveraging innovative technologies and a dedicated team to deliver a five-star level of cleanliness and enhance the overall passenger experience.

For more information about ABM and its comprehensive facility solutions, please visit www.abm.com.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com