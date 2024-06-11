Green Coating Market Worth USD 203.37 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by Emergen Research

Green Coating Market

Increasing advantages of green coatings in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

Green Coating Market Size – USD 126.60 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Rising use of green coating in the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green coating market size was USD 126.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of green coating in the O&G industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Fine silica grades play a crucial role in the cementing of oil wells. The introduction of silica into cement mixture modifies silica-to-calcium ratio, enhancing the cement's stability while preserving its permeability and physical strength, even when subjected to high temperatures of up to 110°C. Grounded silica is particularly utilized for grading G and H well cement, and it is also used to adjust slurry density, replacing materials such as ilmenite, barite, or coal powder.

Green coatings are environmentally friendly products designed to minimize the adverse effects of traditional coatings on the environment and human health. They are formulated using sustainable raw materials, low or zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and advanced technologies that ensure durability and performance without compromising ecological standards.

The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DSM, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Jotun, Akzo Nobel N.V., Asia Paints, Axalta Coating Systems, and Hempel A/S.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The glass manufacturing segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global green coatings market in 2022because green coating powder plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of ceramics and glass. Green coating powder functions as a flux, reducing the materials' melting point and ensuring even heating. In addition, this coating improves the transparency and durability of glass items. In ceramics production, this coating effectively manages shrinkage during the firing process and enhances the overall strength and longevity of end products

The natural green coating segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global green coatings market during the forecast period. This is because naturally occurring green coating usually has a significant degree of purity, rendering it well-suited for sectors demanding pristine materials. This quality is of paramount importance in sectors such as glass production and creation of top-tier ceramics. In addition, natural green coating exhibits chemical inertness, indicating that it does not interact with majority of chemicals or substances. This attribute holds immense value in industries where the material must not introduce undesirable reactions or contaminants into the end product.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global green coating market on the basis of type, application, source, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Waterborne

Powder

High Solids

Radiation-cure

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Wood

Packaging

Product Finishes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

