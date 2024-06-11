Human Resource (HR) Technology Market | Development Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global human resource (HR) technology market was estimated at $32.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $76.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The pandemic reduced organizations' plans to spend on traditional HR technologies owing to the sudden breakdown in the economy which negatively affected the earnings of the organization.

Further, post-COVID-19 situation, companies are also focusing on emerging technology such as communications and collaboration platforms, engagement systems, help desks, and portals became lifelines in the HR environment, among other administrative tools, to perform contactless operations safely and securely.

The global human resource (HR) technology market is analyzed across type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global human resource (HR) technology market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global human resource (HR) technology market report include ADP, Inc., Cegid, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Hi Bob, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Workday, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

