Splicing Tapes Market Size Worth USD 701.0 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Splicing Tapes Market

Rising demand for splicing tapes in the packaging sector is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global splicing tapes market size was USD 583.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for splicing tapes in the packaging sector for joining rolls of materials such as paper, plastic, and film is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Splicing tapes are used to combine two materials to increase their strength or provide continuity of a substrate. Splicing procedure help operators to avoid long downtimes and conduct continuous production without having to re-thread the material through their equipment.

In addition, increasing strategic initiatives taken by major companies is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 28 April 2022, 3M, a global leader in commercial bonding solutions, and Innovative Automation Inc., an integrator and provider of high-quality automation systems, collaborated to provide an automated solution for tape applications that require precision, repeatability, and high output.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2596

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The film splicing tapes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global splicing tapes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for film splicing tapes since these provide superior adhesion to ’difficult-to-adhere-to‘ surfaces such as plastic films, polycoated paper and boards, and other low-energy. High contact adhesives with excellent wetting qualities on high slip films are used in the new splicing flexible packaging films. In addition, splicing flexible packaging films provides users with the freedom to personalize their packaging demands based on their particular specifications.

The hand-applied splicing tapes segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global splicing tapes market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for hand-applied splicing tapes as these are designed for manual application, providing operators with a straightforward and user-friendly process as a result making these accessible for a wide range of users. The manual application of hand-applied splicing tapes allows for quick splicing of materials making it important for situations where minimizing downtime is a priority.

Some major companies in the global market report include

3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Scapa Group Ltd, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, IPG, American Biltrite, Berry Global Inc., Adhesive Applications, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Rogers Corporation, CCT (Coating & Converting Technologies, LLC), PPM Industries SpA, Fedrigoni S.P.A, Can-Do National Tape, Boyd, and Tapes and Technical Solutions.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2596

Global Splicing Tapes Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Splicing Tapes market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Splicing Tapes market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Splicing Tapes market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Splicing Tapes industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Emergen Research has segmented the global splicing tapes market on the basis of material type, adhesive type, backing material, application, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Paper Splicing Tapes

Film Splicing Tapes

Foil Splicing Tapes

Fabric Splicing Tapes

Non-Woven Splicing Tapes

Others

Adhesive Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Acrylic-based Splicing Tapes

Rubber-based Splicing Tapes

Silicone-based Splicing Tapes

Hot-Melt Splicing Tapes

Others

Backing Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Polyester (PET) Backing

Polypropylene (PP) Backing

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Backing

Crepe Paper Backing

Cloth Backing

Foam Backing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hand-Applied Splicing Tapes

Machine-Applied Splicing Tapes

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Manufacturers

Packaging Companies

Printing Presses

Electronics Manufacturers

Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Construction Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Aerospace Companies

Textile Manufacturers

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Splicing Tapes Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Splicing Tapes Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Splicing Tapes Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Splicing Tapes Market

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/splicing-tapes-market

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-market

Agro Textiles Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agro-textiles-market

Fleet Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fleet-management-market

Natural Fragrance Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/natural-fragrance-market

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molybdenum-disulfide-market

Butadiene Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/butadiene-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.