Global Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market Size To Worth USD 579.5 Million By 2032 | CAGR Of 2.8%
Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market
Rising adoption of lubricants in various industries and increasing global utilization of Light Emitting Diode (LEDs) and lasers in electronic industries
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Molybdenum Disulfide (moS2) market size was USD 442.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The global market for Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2), a vital inorganic compound used extensively in high-tech industries, is poised for substantial growth. Key drivers include its rising adoption in automotive and aviation sectors, as well as increasing awareness about its applications in water treatment and purification.
Key Market Drivers
The demand for MoS2 is rapidly increasing in the automotive and aviation industries due to its exceptional lubrication properties. MoS2 is becoming a preferred material for engine oils and transmission fluids, which are essential for reducing friction and ensuring the longevity of mechanical components. As the global market for lubricants is projected to rise steadily over the next decade, manufacturers are seeing a significant uptick in orders and sales volumes of MoS2, driven by its superior performance in high-temperature and high-pressure environments.
Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2589
Innovative Developments
A notable advancement in the MoS2 market is the development of a microscopic super capacitor by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This new device, unveiled in March 2023, boasts a much higher storage capacity and smaller size compared to current models. It holds promise for use in various applications, including street lighting, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and medical devices.
Market Challenges
Despite the promising growth, the MoS2 market faces challenges. The high cost and complexity of manufacturing MoS2 can hinder market expansion. The production process requires precise conditions and stringent quality controls, which contribute to elevated costs. This, in turn, can limit the competitiveness of MoS2, prompting potential buyers to consider more cost-effective alternatives.
Market Segmentation
The MoS2 market is segmented based on type and application:
Type: The market is divided into powder and crystal forms of MoS2. The powder form holds the largest market share, driven by its extensive use in lubrication and friction reduction across various industries.
Application: MoS2 is utilized in lubricants, semiconductors, and catalysts, with the lubricant segment expected to witness significant growth. Its ability to reduce friction and withstand harsh conditions makes it ideal for automotive and aviation applications.
End-Use Industries
The automotive sector is projected to be a major contributor to the MoS2 market's growth. MoS2's properties, such as high conductivity and resistance to chemical degradation, make it an excellent material for automotive components. By incorporating MoS2, manufacturers can enhance fuel efficiency and energy storage, while also benefiting from its compatibility with various fabrication techniques.
Get a Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2589
Molybdenum Disulfide Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global MoS2 market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) products in the market.
Some of the major companies included in the global Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) market report are:
Rose Mill Company
China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
Moly Metal LLP
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Yogi Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.
US Research Nanomaterials Inc.
Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
American Elements
DuPont
Fuchs
Ascensus LLC
G6 Materials Corp.
Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Tribotecc GMBH
Graphene Flagship
Exploiter Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
Freeport-McMoRan
Eprui Biotech Co., Ltd.
Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Latest Industry News
On 23 December 2022, Scientists at KAUST and Aramco created a three-dimensional foam made of molybdenum disulfide that exhibits a structural hierarchy spanning seven orders of magnitude. This foam establishes an interconnected network, facilitating efficient charge transport, swift ion diffusion, and offering a mechanically robust and chemically stable foundation for electrochemical reactions. The remarkable electrochemical capabilities of the MoS2 foam surpass those of the majority of previously reported molybdenum disulfide-based anodes for Lithium-ion batteries, as well as state-of-the-art materials.
On 10 June 2021, The FUCHS Group, a global player in the lubricants industry, officially agreed to purchase the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB in Kungsbacka, Sweden. This acquisition would be integrated into FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB, its subsidiary. Through a Share Purchase Agreement, FUCHS will acquire 100% of the shares in Gleitmo Technik AB, encompassing the customer base, product portfolio, workforce, and a lease agreement for the Gleitmo office and warehouse in Kungsbacka.
For more informative information, please visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molybdenum-disulfide-market
Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global MoS2 market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Powder Molybdenum disulfide
Crystals Molybdenum disulfide
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Lubricants
Semiconductors
Catalysts
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Construction
Chemicals and Petrochemical
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Purchase This Market Research Report – https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2589
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Aluminum Alloys Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aluminum-alloys-market
Wheelchair Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wheelchair-market
Green Coating Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-coating-market
Mobile Payment Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-payment-market
Catheter Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/catheter-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn