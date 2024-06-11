Global Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market Size To Worth USD 579.5 Million By 2032 | CAGR Of 2.8%

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market

Rising adoption of lubricants in various industries and increasing global utilization of Light Emitting Diode (LEDs) and lasers in electronic industries

The global Molybdenum Disulfide (moS2) market size was USD 442.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The global market for Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2), a vital inorganic compound used extensively in high-tech industries, is poised for substantial growth. Key drivers include its rising adoption in automotive and aviation sectors, as well as increasing awareness about its applications in water treatment and purification.

Key Market Drivers

The demand for MoS2 is rapidly increasing in the automotive and aviation industries due to its exceptional lubrication properties. MoS2 is becoming a preferred material for engine oils and transmission fluids, which are essential for reducing friction and ensuring the longevity of mechanical components. As the global market for lubricants is projected to rise steadily over the next decade, manufacturers are seeing a significant uptick in orders and sales volumes of MoS2, driven by its superior performance in high-temperature and high-pressure environments.

Innovative Developments

A notable advancement in the MoS2 market is the development of a microscopic super capacitor by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This new device, unveiled in March 2023, boasts a much higher storage capacity and smaller size compared to current models. It holds promise for use in various applications, including street lighting, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and medical devices.

Market Challenges

Despite the promising growth, the MoS2 market faces challenges. The high cost and complexity of manufacturing MoS2 can hinder market expansion. The production process requires precise conditions and stringent quality controls, which contribute to elevated costs. This, in turn, can limit the competitiveness of MoS2, prompting potential buyers to consider more cost-effective alternatives.

Market Segmentation

The MoS2 market is segmented based on type and application:

Type: The market is divided into powder and crystal forms of MoS2. The powder form holds the largest market share, driven by its extensive use in lubrication and friction reduction across various industries.

Application: MoS2 is utilized in lubricants, semiconductors, and catalysts, with the lubricant segment expected to witness significant growth. Its ability to reduce friction and withstand harsh conditions makes it ideal for automotive and aviation applications.

End-Use Industries

The automotive sector is projected to be a major contributor to the MoS2 market's growth. MoS2's properties, such as high conductivity and resistance to chemical degradation, make it an excellent material for automotive components. By incorporating MoS2, manufacturers can enhance fuel efficiency and energy storage, while also benefiting from its compatibility with various fabrication techniques.

Molybdenum Disulfide Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global MoS2 market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) products in the market.

Some of the major companies included in the global Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) market report are:

Rose Mill Company

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Moly Metal LLP

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Yogi Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

American Elements

DuPont

Fuchs

Ascensus LLC

G6 Materials Corp.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Tribotecc GMBH

Graphene Flagship

Exploiter Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Freeport-McMoRan

Eprui Biotech Co., Ltd.

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Latest Industry News

On 23 December 2022, Scientists at KAUST and Aramco created a three-dimensional foam made of molybdenum disulfide that exhibits a structural hierarchy spanning seven orders of magnitude. This foam establishes an interconnected network, facilitating efficient charge transport, swift ion diffusion, and offering a mechanically robust and chemically stable foundation for electrochemical reactions. The remarkable electrochemical capabilities of the MoS2 foam surpass those of the majority of previously reported molybdenum disulfide-based anodes for Lithium-ion batteries, as well as state-of-the-art materials.

On 10 June 2021, The FUCHS Group, a global player in the lubricants industry, officially agreed to purchase the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB in Kungsbacka, Sweden. This acquisition would be integrated into FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB, its subsidiary. Through a Share Purchase Agreement, FUCHS will acquire 100% of the shares in Gleitmo Technik AB, encompassing the customer base, product portfolio, workforce, and a lease agreement for the Gleitmo office and warehouse in Kungsbacka.

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global MoS2 market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Powder Molybdenum disulfide

Crystals Molybdenum disulfide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Lubricants

Semiconductors

Catalysts

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Chemicals and Petrochemical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

