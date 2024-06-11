Federated Learning Market To Touch USD 355.2 Million by 2031 Due to Increasing Demand for Proliferation of IoT Devices
Federated learning complements edge computing by enabling model training directly at the edge, thus reducing the dependency on cloud infrastructureAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federated Learning Market size was valued at USD 134.5 Million in 2023. It is expected to hit USD 355.2 Million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Federated Learning (FL) is rapidly emerging as a transformative approach within the artificial intelligence and machine learning markets. Unlike traditional centralized models, FL enables decentralized data training, enhancing privacy and security by keeping data localized on user devices. This decentralized approach not only mitigates data privacy concerns but also reduces latency and improves real-time data processing capabilities. As industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail increasingly prioritize data security and regulatory compliance, the demand for FL solutions is projected to grow significantly. Companies are investing in FL technologies to harness the benefits of collaborative learning while maintaining stringent privacy standards, thereby fueling the expansion of the federated learning market.
The market for Federated Learning is also being driven by technological advancements and the proliferation of IoT devices. As the number of connected devices continues to rise, the volume of data generated at the edge grows exponentially, necessitating more sophisticated methods of data analysis without central aggregation. FL addresses this need by enabling edge devices to collaboratively learn shared models while keeping raw data on the device, thus enhancing data sovereignty and reducing communication overhead.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3597
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Federated Learning industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Federated Learning market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Edge Delta Inc., Secure AI Labs, Intellegens Ltd., Decentralized Machine Learning, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Owkin Inc., Enveil Inc., DataFleets Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, FEDML, Cloudera Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apheris, Consilient, and others., and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Federated Learning market.
Get access to the full description of the report @
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/federated-learning-market-3597
It has segmented the global Federated Learning market
By Component
Solutions
Services
By Application
Drug Discovery
Data Privacy & Security Management
Risk Management
Shopping Experience Personalization
Industrial Internet of Things
Online Visual Object Detection
Others
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Retail & E-commerce
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Others
Key Objectives of the Global Federated Learning Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Federated Learning market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Federated Learning industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Federated Learning market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
Explore More Related Report @
AI Trust, Risk and Security Management [AI TRISM] Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ai-trust-risk-and-security-management-market-4175
Wealth Management Platform Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/wealth-management-platform-market-2805
Web Hosting Services Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/web-hosting-services-market-2893
Smart Grid Security Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-grid-security-market-4081
About Us
SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here