Agro Textiles Market to Reach USD 24.27 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of4.8 % |Emergen Research

Technological advancements of agricultural textiles materials is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agro textiles market size was USD 15.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Agro textiles find extensive application in horticulture, encompassing the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants. Their utilization extends to greenhouses and nurseries, where these serve to regulate light intensity, temperature, and humidity. In addition, agro textiles play a crucial role in shielding crops from pests and diseases, while also contributing to the conservation of water resources in these agricultural environments. Various government entities from different regions are increasingly taking initiatives to accelerate productivity of agriculture & horticulture products. For instance, on 6 October 2023, the Ministry of Textiles, through its primary initiative, the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), conducted a National Conclave on Agrotech, underscoring the imperative of enhancing productivity of agricultural and horticultural products in India.

Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Agro Textiles market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The nylon segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global agro textiles market in 2022. This is because of the outstanding tensile strength of nylon imparts durability to these textiles, making these particularly well-suited for applications requiring resilience against tension and stress such as in crop support systems or protective nets.. In agricultural settings prone to challenging conditions, the longevity and enduring performance of agro textiles based on nylon are guaranteed, contributing to an extended lifespan in the field.

The controlled environment agriculture segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global agro textiles market during the forecast period. This is because agro textiles are essential components in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), offering diverse advantages that significantly enhance the effectiveness and success of agricultural activities. These textiles play a pivotal role in establishing an ideal microclimate for plant development, which serve to insulate and maintain temperature, safeguard crops from severe weather conditions, and reduce temperature variations within the controlled environment. In addition, agro textiles can be customized to manage the quantity and spectrum of light reaching the plants, a critical aspect in CEA where artificial lighting is commonly employed. Moreover, effective light control contributes to optimized photosynthesis, ultimately enhancing crop yield and quality.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global agro textiles market in 2022. This is owing to increasing strategic initiatives and funding toward product design and development of agro textiles. In addition, emergence of key startup companies and rapid adoption of agro textiles applications, especially in the U.S. and Canada, is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Berry Global, Inc. successfully finalized the purchase of RPC Group, a UK-based producer of plastic packaging items. This acquisition broadens Berry Global's range of products in the agricultural domain, incorporating agro textiles designed for crop protection and soil conservation.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

TenCate Geosynthetics, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Meyabond Industry Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Diatex, Mogul Co., Ltd., Karatzis Group of Companies, Freudenberg Performance Materials, and Hy-Tex (UK) Ltd

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of fiber material, fabric formation, product type, application, and region:



Fiber Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Nylon

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyester

Natural Fibers

Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers

Others

Fabric Formation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Woven

Knitted

Nonwoven

Others

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Shade Nets/Cloths

Mulch Mats

Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets

Fishing Nets

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us.

