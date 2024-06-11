LSL Pharma Group Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma "), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained, effective June 10, 2024, Red Cloud Securities (“Red Cloud”) to provide market stability and liquidity services to the Corporation in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a 100%, principal-owned Canadian Toronto-based financial services company that helps life science, biotech, as well as mining companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of LSL Pharma on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of LSL Pharma's common shares.

Under the agreement, the Corporation will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term, payable quarterly in advance from its cash and cash equivalents. The engagement may be terminated by either party on 30 days’ prior written notice. The Corporation and Red Cloud have an arm’s length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have or may acquire an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of LSL Pharma. The agreement pursuant to which Red Cloud will undertake the services is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Corporation's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation for services it will render.

ABOUT RED CLOUD SECURITIES

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural health products in solid dosage forms. For further information, please visit the following website www.groupelslpharma.com.

CONTACT François Roberge Luc Mainville President and Chief Executive Officer Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer (514) 664-7700 (514) 664-7700 ext.: 301 E-mail: Investors@groupelslpharma.com E-mail : lmainville@groupelslpharma.com