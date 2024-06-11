Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Forecasted To Attain USD 46.2 Billion By 2032, Showcasing A 5.5% CAGR

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease (DDD) among the aging population, growing awareness about spine health and available treatment options, and the innovations in imaging technology & surgical tools are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global degenerative disc disease treatment market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the increasing availability of various alternative treatment and pain management methods for degenerative disc disease may restrict market growth in the coming future. Contrarily, technological innovations in medical technology, such as robotics, 3D printing, and advanced imaging techniques is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the degenerative disc disease treatment market expansion during the forecast period.

The degenerative disc disease treatment market size was valued at $28 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $46.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A269439

Key Takeaways:

NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant by 2032

Physical Therapy Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

Oral Sub-segment to Witness Dominant Growth by 2032

Hospitals Sub-segment to Thrive Significantly During the Forecast Period

North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

Growing awareness about spine health and available treatment options through educational campaigns and initiatives encourages individuals to seek medical help for DDD symptoms. Patients are becoming more proactive in managing their spinal health, leading to higher demand for treatment.

Factors affecting the growth of the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market:

Impact: An increasing number of elderly individuals contributes to a higher prevalence of degenerative disc disease.

Evidence: Older adults are more susceptible to spinal degeneration due to natural wear and tear over time.

Innovations in medical technology improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment options, such as minimally invasive surgeries and advanced imaging techniques.

The development of new implants, biologics, and regenerative medicine is propelling market growth.

Sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, and obesity can accelerate disc degeneration, increasing demand for treatment.

Lifestyle diseases such as obesity can exacerbate spinal conditions, leading to a higher incidence of DDD.

Economic Factors:

Impact: Economic growth and rising healthcare expenditure enable more individuals to afford advanced treatments.

Evidence: Higher disposable incomes and improved insurance coverage expand access to treatments.

Connect to our Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A269439

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Segments:

By Drugs:

Acetaminophen

NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs)

Muscle Relaxants

Steroids

By Treatment Type:

Occupational Therapy

Physical Therapy

Special Exercises

Medications

Weight Loss Surgery

By End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Analysis:

The North America degenerative disc disease treatment market accounted for the largest share of 34.1% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major share by 2032. This is mainly due to the advancements in medical technology, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased patient awareness. Besides, the increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease (DDD) attributed to aging populations and sedentary lifestyles is another factor driving the regional market growth.

Key Market Players:

Eli Lilly and Company

Ferring B.V.

Spine BioPharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Medtronic plc

DiscGenics, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

FibroGenesis

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A269439

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

‘Business Profile’ of Key Players

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.