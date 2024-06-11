Yoga Mat Market Growing at 7.1% CAGR to Hit $23.2 billion | Growth, Share Analysis

yoga mat mrkt

The yoga mat market size was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The yoga mat market size was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. Yoga Mat Market The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

Yoga Mat Key Players

Eupromed, prAna, Jade Yoga, Ecoyoga Ltd, LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, Manduka, ADIDAS AG, (ADIDAS), Hugger Mugger, YAAZHTEX, Aurorae Yoga, LLC.

Material

✤Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

✤Thermal plastic elastomer (TPE)

✤Rubber

✤Cotton/jute

✤Others

END USER

✤Yoga & fitness clubs

✤HOUSEHOLDS

✤OTHERS

DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

✤SUPERMARKET/HYPERMARKET

✤SPECIALTY STORE

✤E-COMMERCE

✤OTHERS

