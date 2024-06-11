Minister Ronald Lamola represents South Africa at a high-level conference on humanitarian response to Gaza, 11 Jun

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, will lead the South African delegation to the High-Level Conference titled, the Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response to Gaza, on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The High-Level Conference will be co-chaired by His Majesty King Abdullah Il bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; His Excellency Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and His Excellency Mr António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The High-Level Conference will among others, articulate on how the minimum requirements for ensuring sustained, predictable and sufficient supplies of humanitarian assistance can reach into and throughout Gaza via land and sea routes in line with Security Council Resolution 2720 (2023); the High-Level Conference is also expected to outline the minimum requirements for ensuring conducive conditions for the safe and effective distribution of aid inside Gaza, including those related to the protection of civilians and humanitarian staff. This is in line with previous calls for an immediate ceasefire and based on existing constraints to the safe and effective delivery of aid.

South Africa remains committed towards advancing efforts to find a coordinated and sustainable solution to the dire situation in Palestine and addressing and ending the large-scale suffering of the people of Gaza is of utmost importance to the country.

Minister Lamola says the South African government remains committed to advocate for peace in Gaza expressing the country’s determination to seek justice through all available international legal channels.

He adds that South Africa is dedicated to upholding universal human rights and supporting the Palestinian people’s right to sovereignty, peace and secure life. The conference is scheduled to take place as follows: Date: Tuesday, 11 June 2024 Time: 10h30 Venue: King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre - Dead Sea, Jordan For media interview requests, kindly contact Sechaba Mphahlele on +27 083 290 9959.

Media Enquiries:

Chrispin Phiri

Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services Spokesperson

Cell: 081 781 2261