Organic Baby Food Market to Generate $34.81 Billion by 2031 | AMR
WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Organic Baby Food Market Overview
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic baby food market generated $8.71 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $34.81 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.
Key Drivers and Challenges
Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food products, coupled with their easy availability and growing government initiatives, are driving market growth. However, challenges such as the high cost of organic products and regulatory hurdles pose limitations.
Opportunities for Growth
Despite challenges, increasing investments from government and private sectors in the organic baby food industry present promising growth opportunities in the coming years.
Key Players
Major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Hero Group, Amara Organics, Danone, Plum Organics, The Hain Celestial Group, North Castle Partners, LLC, HiPP, and Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.
Product Segmentation
Prepared baby food holds the largest market share, while dried baby food is expected to witness the highest CAGR by 2031.
Distribution Channels
Supermarkets/hypermarkets lead the market, but pharmacies are anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
North America emerged as the dominant market in 2020, driven by changes in lifestyle patterns and increased women workforce participation. Parents' preference for organic baby products due to their nutritional value further fuels market growth in this region.
Key Findings of Study:
The prepared baby food segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $23,268.5 by 2031.
The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the 30.8% of the total market share in 2020.
LAMEA is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 14.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. accounted for 27.0% of the market share in the global organic baby food market in 2020.
