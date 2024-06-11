Electric Bikes Market to Generate $118,657 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Electric Bikes Market

The electric bike has an integrated electric motor, pedals, and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $40,312 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $118,657 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rise in fuel costs, growth in interest in cycling as fitness & recreational activity, consumer inclination toward uses of e-bikes as eco-friendly & efficient solutions for commute, and implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes propel the growth of the global electric bikes market. However, ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China and high cost of e-bikes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology is projected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4756

Factors such as implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes, consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China hinder the market

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe)

Prodecotech, LLC

Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

The electric bike has an integrated electric motor, pedals, and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. E-bikes allow commuters to travel greater distances and at higher speed than conventional bicycles. They are less expensive than electric scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, and do not require insurance or a license. E-bike is an upcoming technology that has already gained traction in various countries, including the U.S., Netherland, China, India, and Japan. However, the e-bike industry overall is still in an early stage of development with significant room for growth across the world.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b4e5e5b24b49e97161a83d82af12573d

On the basis of drive mechanism, the electric bike market size is segregated into hub motor, mid-drive, and others. The hub motor segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the factors such as hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and better performance.

By battery type, the market is categorized into lead acid battery, lithium ion (Li-ion), and others. The lithium ion (Li-ion) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth is attributed to their light in weight, high capacity, and also shown a sharp decline in price in recent years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across LAMEA, followed by North America is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030, due to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of an electric vehicle. However, the global electric bikes market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to increase in initiatives for environmentally friendly vehicles & bikes and the development of related infrastructure from several governments such as India.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4756

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global electric bike market share in 2019. However, Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of electric vehicle

By drive mechanism, the mid-drive segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. However, the hub motor segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global electric bikes market, owing to hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and better performance.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/05/2509720/0/en/Electric-Scooter-and-Motorcycle-Market-To-Portray-93-9-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html

Electric Vehicle Motor Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/21/2560019/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Motor-Market-Size-to-Reach-34-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/08/20/2081452/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Range-Extender-Market-worth-1-67-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html