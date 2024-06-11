Dental Polishing Machine Market Projected to Reach Valuation of USD 6.5 billion at 6.1% CAGR from 2024-2032

Dental Polishing Machine Market 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The limited access to dental care in underdeveloped regions and the technological complexity associated with dental polishing machines may restrict market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, advancements in dental technology and the collaborative efforts between industry stakeholders, dental professionals, and regulatory bodies are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental polishing machine market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global dental polishing machine market generated $3.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $6.5 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Dental polishing machine is used in both dental clinics and laboratories, dedicated to the meticulous polishing of dental prosthetics and restorations to achieve superior surface smoothness and aesthetics. Comprising a versatile motorized handpiece with interchangeable polishing attachments made from various materials, such as rubber, silicone, and abrasive compounds, this device caters to a wide range of dental materials and finishing requirements. By effectively reducing surface irregularities and enhancing overall texture, it facilitates the delivery of precise and effective dental care, thereby contributing to patients' oral health and satisfaction.

Key Takeaways:

Electric Polishing Machine Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth by 2032.

Dentist Clinics Sub-segment to be Most Dominant During the Forecast Period.

North America Market to Flourish by 2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the Dental Polishing Machine Market:

Innovation in Materials: Use of more durable and efficient materials in polishing heads and tips.

Automation and Digital Integration: Development of machines with digital controls, automated settings, and integration with digital dental workflows.

Oral Hygiene Importance: Increased awareness of dental health and the benefits of regular dental cleaning.

Preventive Care: Growing emphasis on preventive dental care, encouraging regular polishing as part of routine check-ups.

Cosmetic Dentistry: Rise in cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening and veneers, which often require polishing.

Orthodontics: Growth in orthodontic treatments where polishing is a complementary service.

Economic Factors:

Healthcare Spending: Overall increase in healthcare spending and dental care budgets.

Insurance Coverage: Expansion of dental insurance covering preventive care services, including polishing.

Regulatory compliance and adherence to industry standards represent significant challenges for manufacturers in the dental polishing machine market. The dental industry is subject to stringent regulatory frameworks and quality standards to ensure patient safety and product efficacy. Manufacturers must navigate complex regulatory requirements, obtain necessary certifications, and comply with standards such as ISO 13485 for medical devices.

Dental Polishing Machine Market Segments:

By Machine Type:

Electric Polishing Machine

Handheld Polishing Machine

Others

By Application:

Dentist Clinics

Dental Research Facility

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The North America dental polishing machine market accounted for the largest share of 45.9% in 2022 and is predicted to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the region's rising dental issues among people, growing demand for aesthetic treatments, and increasing healthcare infrastructure investments. Besides, dental professionals prioritize advanced machines for improved treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction, fueling market growth. Moreover, leading players in the competitive landscape aim to meet evolving customer needs, further boosting adoption rates.

Leading Players in the Dental Polishing Machine Market:

KaVo Dental

Young Innovations Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc.

Cosmedent

Ultradent Products

Kerr Corporation

3M

The Dentists Supply Company

GC Corporation

