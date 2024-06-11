Tolentino: Journos are just doing their job; they must not be subjected to harassment, violence

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is hoping that the truth will come out regarding the alleged assault of a radio reporter by members of a transport group that staged a protest action on Monday.

Tolentino expressed concern for Val Gonzales, a veteran reporter of radio station DZRH, who was reportedly assaulted by members of the transport group Manibela, who were picketing in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Quezon City

"We need to know the truth here because members of the media are simply doing their job. These journos should not be targeted nor subjected to harassment and violence," the senator stressed.

Manibela Chairman Mar Valbuena has denied that an assault took place, claiming that it was the reporter who instigated the altercation by cursing and making offensive remarks against their members.