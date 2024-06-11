Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Updates : Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at Highest CAGR of 6.0 % During 2022-2031

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market1

Plasma protein therapeutics market is expected to grow as a result of factors including an increase in R&D activities related to plasma protein therapeutics.

Technological advancement is a major opportunity for the growth of the plasma protein therapeutics market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market," The plasma protein therapeutics market was valued at $26.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global plasma protein therapeutics market is expanding due to a number of factors, including the increasing adoption of key strategies by key players, the number of product approvals and launches, and the increased demand for advanced therapeutics brought on by the rise in autoimmune disorders and other chronic diseases as well as the surge in demand for efficient treatment solutions. The market for plasma protein treatments is anticipated to grow slowly, although, due to stringent laws governing the handling of plasma protein products. Conversely, during the course of the forecast period, the market for plasma protein therapies is anticipated to expand through lucrative chances brought about by the rapid improvement of technology.

The market is segmented into categories based on the kind of product, including coagulation factor, albumin, plasma-derived factor VIII, immunoglobulin, and others. The market for plasma protein therapeutics was dominated by the immunoglobulin segment in 2021. This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period due to the availability of more innovative immunoglobulin products and advancements in therapeutic administration, including subcutaneous immunoglobulin products.

The market study for plasma protein treatments is divided into categories based on application, including primary immunodeficiency, idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, hemophilia, and others. Due to the growth in hemophilia diagnoses and the expansion of plasma protein therapies choices, the hemophilia sector held a dominant market share in the plasma protein therapeutics market in 2021.

Because more people are being diagnosed with hemophilia and there are more options for plasma protein therapeutics, the hemophilia segment, which accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global plasma protein therapeutics market revenue in 2021, is expected to maintain its leadership position over the course of the forecast period. The primary immunodeficiency disorder sector is anticipated to have the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2022 and 2031. This might be attributed to increased awareness about the usage of plasma protein therapies for treating primary immunodeficiencies and their high prevalence.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Octapharma Ag

Grifols, S.A.

Baxter International Inc.

Adma Biologics Inc

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Kedrion, Spa

Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd

Bayer AG

