Senate Resolution 309 Printer's Number 1708

SENATE RESOLUTION

309

2024

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, ROBINSON, BREWSTER,

VOGEL, COSTA, J. WARD, LANGERHOLC AND K. WARD, JUNE 10, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Steelers

for being selected as the host of the 2026 National Football

League Draft.

WHEREAS, The National Football League (NFL) recently

confirmed that Pittsburgh has been selected to host one of the

most anticipated sporting events of the year: the 2026 NFL

Draft; and

WHEREAS, As the birthplace of football, Pittsburgh has a rich

sports legacy that will be on full display as millions of fans

are welcomed to the City of Champions; and

WHEREAS, The NFL Draft marks a full circle moment for the

city and its namesake team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the

beginning of what would become the first NFL Draft took place in

1936 at the first player selections meeting at the Fort Pitt

Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh; and

WHEREAS, Ironically, this announcement also comes as the

Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1974

draft class, considered the greatest in league history, when the

