Senate Resolution 309 Printer's Number 1708
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1708
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
309
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, ROBINSON, BREWSTER,
VOGEL, COSTA, J. WARD, LANGERHOLC AND K. WARD, JUNE 10, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 10, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Steelers
for being selected as the host of the 2026 National Football
League Draft.
WHEREAS, The National Football League (NFL) recently
confirmed that Pittsburgh has been selected to host one of the
most anticipated sporting events of the year: the 2026 NFL
Draft; and
WHEREAS, As the birthplace of football, Pittsburgh has a rich
sports legacy that will be on full display as millions of fans
are welcomed to the City of Champions; and
WHEREAS, The NFL Draft marks a full circle moment for the
city and its namesake team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the
beginning of what would become the first NFL Draft took place in
1936 at the first player selections meeting at the Fort Pitt
Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh; and
WHEREAS, Ironically, this announcement also comes as the
Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1974
draft class, considered the greatest in league history, when the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18