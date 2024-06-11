Plenoptic Camera Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2030

Plenoptic Camera Market Size

Plenoptic Camera Market Expected to Reach $5.87 Billion By 2030

Rapid advances in camera tech, global tourism growth, and the rise of light field cameras for high-speed photography drive the plenoptic camera market's growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plenoptic camera market share and plenoptic camera market size are expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for consumer electronics and an increase in the adoption of smart technologies globally. Allied Market Research, titled, “Plenoptic Camera Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”. The global plenoptic camera market was valued at $1.08 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14947

Because there is less need to focus the lens before taking a picture, a plenoptic camera can capture images more quickly than conventional point-and-shoot digital cameras. In the last few years, the number of travelers around the world has increased tremendously which allows the companies who are associated with this industry. High trends towards adventure sports for high focus images are inviting many people which is creating demand for plenoptic cameras. However, high initial investments and unstable demand are some of the factors that hamper the industry.

By product type, the plenoptic camera market is fragmented into Standard Plenoptic Cameras, Focused Plenoptic Cameras, and Coded Aperture Camera. The coded aperture camera segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $418.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,709.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the plenoptic camera market is divided into Individual, Enterprise, and Industrial. The industrial segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $493.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,123.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. However, the focused plenoptic camera segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

By region, the plenoptic camera market outlook is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America plenoptic camera market share was valued at $388.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,709.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1%. U.S. was the highest revenue contributor with $310.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1,318.5 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7%.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14947

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Plenoptic Camera industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Apple Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Raytrix GmbH, Canon Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Rebellion Photonics Inc.

OTOY Inc.

Sony Corporation

Pelican Imaging Corp.

Lytro, Inc.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners across the globe.

Demand from the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to increase, owing to factors such as a rise in broadband usage, higher demand for cloud services, and video streaming. In addition, in the medium to long term, COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing for future optimization.

Some of the plenoptic camera manufacturers have witnessed temporary delays in production, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.

The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss, and thus no new orders have been placed during the pandemic. In addition, this impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, international consumer electronics and plenoptic camera market trends are in a very weak state, owing to lockdowns imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the plenoptic camera market growth is facing major obstacles from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductors and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14947

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- The coded aperture camera segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

- The industrial segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

- North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.