Opioid Use Disorder Market Updates 2024 : to Surpass USD 8.1 Billion by 2031 ; at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031

Opioid Use Disorder Market

The opioid use disorder market size is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, and Trend Analysis Report by Drug Type, Age Group, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Opioid Use Disorder Market," The opioid use disorder market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

In order to duplicate the chemical characteristics of opioids, which interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain to reduce pain, opioids are created artificially or naturally in laboratories. They are a class of drugs that also includes prescription painkillers, heroin, and synthetic opioids. Prescription opioids are meant to be used for the treatment of palliative care, end-of-life care, cancer that is currently being treated, chronic pain, and acute pain, such as that which follows surgery or an injury. Prescription opioids are a common tool used by medical patients to help them manage their conditions. Opioid use disorder is a chronic, lifelong illness that carries serious risks for mortality, relapses, and impairment.

The number of opioid industries and the number of cases of opioid addiction are two factors driving the expansion of the market for opioid use disorders. A growing number of people suffer from a range of serious and persistent illnesses, such as cancer, heart disease, pain from trauma, and other ailments. Opioid medications are commonly used to manage chronic pain, which is a typical side effect of many illnesses. Even if the patient's suffering subsides, there is still a higher chance that they will get addicted to drugs. The patient may have withdrawal symptoms as a result of the abrupt stopping of the drugs and growing dependence.

In addition, an increase in cancer cases, chronic cardiovascular illnesses, and surgical procedures is expected to accelerate market trends for opioid use disorders. Opioid use for post-operative pain management rises with the number of surgical procedures performed. It increases the likelihood of opioid addition, which is thought to lead to opioid use disorder. It is therefore expected that this element will support market expansion. Furthermore, a rise in the frequency of procedures resulting in post-surgical pain is linked to an increase in the prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic diseases.

The market share for opioid use disorders is divided into agonist and antagonist categories based on type. Due to the rising incidence of chronic pain, the high prevalence of opioid misuse, and the growing geriatric population who is more susceptible to painful diseases, the agonist category led the market in 2021 and is predicted to continue leading it over the projected period.

The market is divided into three age groups: 19 to 39, 40 to 59, and 60 and older. The 19 to 39 age group dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue doing so throughout the forecast period because to an increase in the frequency of long-term conditions such cancer, heart disease, and orthopedic conditions that cause chronic pain.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the agonist segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By age group, the 19 to 39 segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By route of administration, the intravenous segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the opioid use disorder market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing opioid use disorder market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the opioid use disorder market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global opioid use disorder market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

