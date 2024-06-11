Yeast Market Poised for 8.7% CAGR Growth, Targeting US$ 12.42 Billion by 2034

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Sources Increasing Use of Yeast in Bioethanol Production: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that the global yeast market is valued at US$ 5.39 billion in 2024 and is calculated to jump to US$ 12.42 billion by the end of 2034.Yeast, a unicellular microorganism, is widely used in the production of beer, wine, and bread. Increasing consumption of processed foods is a key factor pushing the sales of yeast. The health and wellness trend is driving consumers’ preference for clean-label food and beverages. This is increasing the demand for plant-based yeast extracts. Growing trend of following plant-based diets and vegan lifestyles is also driving the consumption of nutritional yeast products.Busy and altering lifestyles are leading to the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat foods, which is further boosting the use of yeast in the production of packaged food products. High consumption of alcoholic beverages across the world is driving the use of yeast in fermentation processes. Constant growth of the global food and beverage sector is directly influencing the sales of yeast. Yeast is also a key ingredient in bioethanol production. Rising environmental concerns and government initiatives supporting the use of renewable energy sources are driving the use of yeast in bioethanol production.Key Takeaways from Market Study• Global demand for yeast is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2034.• The United States market is projected to reach a size of US$ 1.37 billion by 2034.• Sales of yeast in Japan are approximated at US$ 349.1 million in 2024.• Demand for baker’s yeast is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034.• Worldwide sales of fresh yeast are estimated at US$ 3.42 billion in 2024.“Technological advancements in fermentation procedures are set to complement global yeast market growth in the years ahead,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Extensive Application of Innovative Yeast Strains in Pharma Sector.Biotechnological advancements are leading to the production of innovative yeast strains with improved properties. Advanced yeast strains consist of features such as tolerance to high pH and enhanced fermentation efficiency. Yeast strains are finding applications beyond the food and beverage industry, such as in the pharma sector. Yeast is being used for the heterologous production of pharmaceutical proteins and enzymes.Key Markets Driving the Growth of Yeast Sales in 2024The United States is estimated to account for 44.5% of the North American market share in 2024. The presence of key market players and strong end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages, contributes to the increasing sales of yeast in the United States.The U.S. is home to some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and food and beverage companies. The rising trend of sustainability and veganism has prompted an increased demand for plant-based food products, including those using yeast extracts. Yeast plays a vital role in bioethanol production, and manufacturers are exploring innovative, sustainable techniques to harness it.Japan’s sizable population supports high consumption of bakery products, boosting yeast sales. The Japanese also widely use miso and soy sauce in their foods, both of which involve yeast in their production process. Consequently, the cultural aspect enhances the adoption of yeast in Japan. 