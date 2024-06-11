Electrodeposited Copper Foil Market to Hit $24.14 Billion, Growing at 9.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Excellent Electrical Conductivity and Mechanical Strength of Electrodeposited Copper Foils Driving Their Use in PCB Manufacturing

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising demand for electronic devices with sophisticated processors and components, the use of electrodeposited copper foils is only expected to increase. According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global electrodeposited copper foil market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2034.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables rely heavily on copper foil in designing their printed circuit boards (PCBs). Implementation of 5G networks requires high-performance electronic components. Copper foils play a crucial role in antennas and base stations. The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles is boosting demand for copper foils, as they are extensively utilized in battery management systems and power electronics. In addition, grid modernization for enhanced efficiency and reliability relies on copper foil components in smart grids and distribution equipment.Key Takeaways from Market Study• The global electrodeposited copper foil market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2034.• Global sales of electrodeposited copper foils are estimated at US$ 10.1 billion in 2024.• The market is forecasted to reach US$ 24.14 billion by 2034-end.• The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034.• Printed circuit boards are estimated to account for 15.1% market share in 2024.• East Asia is forecasted to account for 38.4% of the global market share by 2034.“Electrodeposited copper foils are playing crucial roles in consumer electronics, 5G deployment, and renewable energy projects. High electrical conductivity of copper is driving the use of these foils in PCB design,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Crucial Role of Electrodeposited Copper Foils in Powering BatteriesWhen it comes to conductivity, copper outperforms all other metals, as it boasts exceptional flexibility, versatility, and resistance to corrosion. In the electric vehicle industry, electrodeposited copper foils power batteries, driving their efficiency and performance.With the increasing number of electric vehicles on the road, the market is exhibiting significant growth. With technological advancements, this trend is forecasted to continue. Manufacturers are ramping up their capacity.Competitive Landscape:Key participants in the electrodeposited copper foil market, including Doosan Group, Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, and Furukawa Electric Co., are responding to changing market conditions.Nuode New Materials, located in China, stated in May 2023 that it will invest EUR 500 million (US$ 533 million) to build a copper foil facility in Russia that will supply EV batteries and have an annual capacity of 30,000 tonnes.SK Nexilis, a South Korean corporation, will start producing ultrathin copper foils (4 microns) in November 2023 at its new Malaysian production. This facility, built at a cost of KRW 900 billion (US$ 690 million), has an annual capacity of 57 kilotons. It has the world's largest copper foil production lines.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-wise Evaluation:Electrodeposited copper foils are widely utilised in countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and South Korea. According to Fact.MR, the South Korean market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% until 2034.China is a major producer and user of copper around the world. Throughout the forecast period, China's use of copper foil is expected to climb in parallel with the country's increasing production of electric vehicles.According to East Asia Forum data, China will account for 60% of worldwide electric vehicle manufacturing by 2022. 