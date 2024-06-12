Evening of Laughter and Excitement at Seven Horsemen Billiards
It's going to be an unforgettable night filled with laughter, great company, and the excitement of the NBA Finals. We can't wait to see everyone there!”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7 Horsemen Billiards will host the NBA Finals Comedy Explosion on Sunday, June 23, from 8 PM to 10 PM.
— ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
📍 **Location:** 7 Horsemen Billiards, 715 West Rowan St., Fayetteville, NC
The event will be hosted by ShaDonna “The Mo You Know” McPhaul and will feature performances by Parris Knight, with Comedian Tai Griffin headlining. Griffin is known for his appearances on HBO Hip Hop Peacefest, Carnival Cruise Line, and The Comedy Zone.
"We are excited to bring this comedy experience to Fayetteville," said ShaDonna McPhaul. "It's going to be a night filled with laughter, great company, and the excitement of the NBA Finals."
Tickets are available and can be purchased at [Eventbrite](https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nba-finals-comedy-explosion-tickets-912889124947?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=&utm-share-source=mobile-search-results).
For more information, please contact ShaDonna McPhaul at 910 574 3346 or shadonnamack@me.com.
**About Seven Horsemen Billiards:**
Seven Horsemen Billiards is a premier entertainment venue in Fayetteville, NC, offering a variety of events and activities for the community. With a commitment to providing top-notch entertainment and a welcoming atmosphere, Seven Horsemen Billiards is the perfect destination for a night out.
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know
+1 844-664-7697
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other