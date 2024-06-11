Southern Soul Superstar Coldrank to Perform Live at Seven Horsemen Billiards on Saturday, June 15, 2024
We are thrilled to host Coldrank at Seven Horsemen Billiards”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern soul sensation, Coldrank, is set to bring his electrifying live performance to Seven Horsemen Billiards at 715 W. Rowan Street, Fayetteville, NC, on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
This special event, titled "Coldrank Unplugged," promises an intimate evening filled with the soulful sounds of Mr. Baton Rouge himself.
Known for his deep, resonant voice and captivating stage presence, Coldrank has garnered a dedicated following across the South. His live performances are a testament to his artistry, blending heartfelt lyrics with the rich traditions of Southern soul music. Fans can expect an unforgettable night as Coldrank delivers his hits and fan favorites in a unique, unplugged setting.
This event will also be a celebration of Michael Hayes' 50th birthday and Juneteenth, making it a night of joy, music, and community spirit.
"We are thrilled to host Coldrank at Seven Horsemen Billiards," said ShaDonna "Mo" McPhaul, the event organizer. "His music resonates deeply with our community, and we know this will be a night to remember, especially as we celebrate Michael Hayes’ milestone birthday and the important occasion of Juneteenth."
Tickets for Coldrank Unplugged are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Doors open at 8:00 PM, and the show starts at 9:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at Seven Horsemen Billiards or online through their official website.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to experience the raw, soulful talent of Coldrank live and unplugged!
For media inquiries, please contact:
ShaDonna "Mo" McPhaul
Public Relations Director
(910) 574-3346
**About Coldrank:**
Coldrank, also known as Mr. Baton Rouge, is a renowned Southern soul artist celebrated for his powerful vocals and engaging performances. With a career spanning over a decade, he has become a beloved figure in the Southern music scene, captivating audiences with his genuine, heartfelt sound.
**About Seven Horsemen Billiards:**
Located in the heart of Fayetteville, Seven Horsemen Billiards is a premier entertainment venue known for hosting live music events, offering a vibrant atmosphere for music lovers and community members alike.
For more information and updates, follow Coldrank and Seven Horsemen Billiards on their social media channels.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coldrank-unplugged-tickets-894722658557?aff=oddtdtcreator
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know
+1 844-664-7697
