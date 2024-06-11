Battery-Free Sensor Market Expected to Witness Sustainable Growth Over 2030

Battery-Free Sensor Market

Battery-Free Sensor Market Projected to Reach $277.06 Million By 2030

The surge in government initiatives to promote smart city projects and a rise in the usage of battery-free sensors etc. boost the market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery-free sensor market share and battery-free sensor market size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the increasing use of battery-free sensors in the industrial & automotive sectors and the ongoing technological advancements in IoT and cloud-based services. Allied Market Research, titled, “Battery-Free Sensor Market By Frequency, Sensor Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, The global battery-free sensor market share was $27.82 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $277.06 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The key factor that drives the growth of the battery-free sensor market size include an increase in government initiatives to promote smart city projects and a rise in the use of battery-free sensors in industrial applications to cut down operational expenses are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. However, increased data security concerns act as a major barrier and hamper the battery-free sensor market growth.

Furthermore, factors such as growth in the adoption of battery-free sensors in the healthcare sector for continuous monitoring and surge in demand of battery-free sensors in the automotive sector to increase efficiency & productivity are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the market.

By frequency, the battery-free sensors market is fragmented into low-frequency, high-frequency, and ultra-high frequency. The ultra-high frequency segment was the highest revenue-generating segment accounting for $11.55 million in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

By sensor type, the market is divided into temperature sensors, humidity/moisture sensors, pressure sensors, and others. The temperature sensors segment was the highest revenue-generating segment accounting for $8.88 million in 2020. However, the humidity/moisture sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period.

By end user, the market is fragmented into automotive, healthcare, logistics, IT & telecommunication, and others. The automotive segment was the highest revenue-generating segment accounting for $8.44 million in 2020 and the segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

By region, the battery-free sensor market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor that was valued at $10.59 million in 2020. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $16.75 billion by 2022, to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Battery-Free Sensor industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ENOCEAN GMBH.

INDUCTOSENSE

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

POWERCAST

AXZON

FARSENS.

ADVANTECH

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners across the globe.

Demand from the wireless communication segment is expected to increase, owing to factors such as a rise in broadband usage, higher demand for cloud services, and video streaming. In addition, in the medium to long term, COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing, for future optimization.

Some of the battery-free sensor companies have witnessed temporary delays in services, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.

The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss and this impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, international consumer electronics and electric devices markets are in a very weak state, owing to lockdowns imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the battery-free sensor market is facing major obstacles from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The overall impact of the pandemic has impacted the production process of several industries, including semiconductors and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- The automotive sector is projected to be the major industry vertical during the forecast period.

- North America and Asia-Pacific dominate the market in 2020.

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- The U.S. was the major shareholder in 2020 in the North America battery-free sensor market.

