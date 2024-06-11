GaN RF Device Market Set to Grow at 21.3% CAGR, Aiming for US$ 9.88 Billion by 2034
GaN RF Devices to Exhibit High Usage in Next-Gen Wireless Communication Systems: Fact.MR AnalysisROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GaN RF device market is evaluated at US$ 1.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 9.88 billion by 2034, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently updated report.
GaN RF devices are exhibiting extensive applications in automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Unique characteristics of GaN RF technology such as high energy efficiency, wider bandwidth, and high power density are contributing to its demand growth across various end-use industries.
Rapid adoption of 5G networks across the globe is increasing the use of GaN RF devices in small-cell applications. GaN RF is effective in operating at high-frequency levels, which is increasing its adoption in wireless communication networks, including 5G.
Huge investments in the development of 6G networks are set to offer profitable opportunities for GaN RF device manufacturers over the years ahead. Several governments in developing regions are focused on enhancing their telecommunication infrastructures, which is further boosting the sales of GaN RF technologies.
Ever-growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity particularly for gaming, video streaming, and cloud computing is also increasing the use of GaN RF devices in wireless communication networks. The high power handling capacity is driving the use of GaN RF devices in the manufacturing of aerospace and defense equipment such as radar systems and electronic warfare systems.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• The global market for GaN RF devices is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2024 to 2033.
• Sales of GaN RF devices in the United States are approximated at US$ 152.5 million in 2024.
• The Japan market is forecasted to reach US$ 671.5 million by 2034.
• The market in Canada is foreseen to register a CAGR of 21.8% through 2034.
• GaN RF discrete devices are estimated to account for 54.6% of the global market share in 2024.
“GaN RF technology exhibiting increasing application in the production of consumer electronics such as smart home ecosystems and wearable electronics”, says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the GaN RF device industry are pursuing growth-oriented strategies, such as developing comprehensive GaN RF device value chains. Additionally, they prioritize branding and ongoing technical advancements in manufacturing technology. These initiatives empower industry leaders to broaden their regional presence and increase market share, providing them with a competitive advantage.
In April 2024, Guerrilla RF, Inc. acquired Gallium Semiconductor’s entire portfolio of gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifiers and front-end modules. In September 2023, Aixtron SE, a leader in deposition equipment, introduced a compact cluster solution tailored for GaN-based power and RF devices.
Asia Pacific Will Be Key Market for GaN RF Device Manufacturers
North America is a huge market for GaN RF device suppliers. Strong presence of automotive, semiconductor, and aerospace & defense sectors is contributing to the high need for GaN RF devices in the country.
Advancements in the telecommunication sector in Asia Pacific will present lucrative opportunities for GaN RF device suppliers. Countries such as China and Japan, which are leading producers of consumer electronics, are making high use of GaN RF technology in product manufacturing to enhance their performance and battery life.
Telecommunications Lead GaN RF Device Market Share by 2034
Key revenue-generating end-use industries for GaN RF devices are expected to see significant demand from the telecommunications sector. GaN RF technology plays a crucial role in both portable electronic devices and global wireless infrastructure. As a result, the telecommunications industry is projected to account for approximately 21.9% of GaN RF device usage by 2034.
Additionally, the growing demand for next-generation LTE networks with high bandwidth is driving an increase in the number of network service providers. Consequently, the need for high-frequency data bandwidth offered by GaN RF devices is set to grow with the expansion of new servers and clouds in the telecommunications sector.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the GaN RF device market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (module, discrete), application (wireless infrastructure, radars & avionics, power storage, PV inverters, CATV, satellite communication, hybrid & EV components, HEV charging equipment, traction motor components, others), and end use (telecommunications, automotive, aerospace & defense, medical devices, industrial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
