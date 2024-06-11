Jojoba Oil Market to Reach USD 251.24 Million by 2031 Driven by Growing Application Across Various End-use Industries
"Nature's Liquid Gold: Navigating the Jojoba Oil Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Beauty, Healthcare, and Industrial Uses."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Jojoba Oil Market size at USD 140.87 million in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 7.50% to reach USD 251.24 million by 2031.
The global jojoba oil market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for natural & organic ingredients in the cosmetics and personal care products, growing popularity of pure beauty and wellness trends. Additionally, the increasing usage of jojoba oil in various applications such as in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries is surging the demand for the growth of jojoba oil globally.
For instance, in November 2023, Cargil Beauty’s Jojoba Promise initiative collaboration with Greenflex, aims to enhance sustainability in the personal care industry enhancing the Jojoba’s Promise sustainable sourcing strategy.
Advancements in extraction techniques and sustainable cultivation practices are boosting the production efficiency and eco-friendliness of jojoba oil, further increasing the popularity among manufacturers and consumers. Although the market is growing at its pace, it is also facing many challenges like price volatility, seed and facility shortage and stringent government regulations.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
The major key players are Ecooil, Purcell Jojoba, ConnOils LLC, Inca Oil SA, JD Jojoba Desert, Jojoba Naturals, Nutrix International LLC, OPW Ingredients GmbH, US Organic Group Corp, Hallstar, and other key players mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
By Type the Cold Pressed segment is expected to dominate the market share at over 65% in 2023 driven by its chemical free, naturally sourced and high-purity characteristics. By Application, Cosmetics & Personal Care segment is set to lead the global jojoba oil market in 2023 due to the rising demand for naturally and organically sourced products. By Distribution Channel, B2B channel dominated the global jojoba oil market due to its cost-effectiveness, newly established platforms that have strengthened B2B relationships with oil businesses.
By Grade
Lite Jojoba (Bleached Jojoba)
Winterized
By Type
Refined
Cold-Pressed
By Sales Channel
B2C
B2B
By Application
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Others
Right-Sourcing and Strategic Alliances
Cross-industry collaborations and partnerships empower market players to harness synergies and discover new avenues for product development and market growth. Regulatory compliance and certification standards continue to be essential for upholding product quality, safety, and consumer trust in the global jojoba oil market.
Recent Developments Showcase Technological Advancements and Strategic Partnerships
September 2023: Junoco, a skincare brand, launched its Lip Milk, featuring jojoba oil beads, acerola cherry and vitamin C offering both daytime lip relief and nighttime intensive lip care.
April 2023: Nurraysa, an emerging brand in the cosmetics industry, imtroduced its premium product called Perfect Glow Cushion Foundation featuring jojoba oil infusion.
January 2022: Jojoba Desert, a leading jojoba oil manufacturer and provider had launched its new product called JD Lusteris. This product addresses the growing demand for natural and innovative ingredients in the cosmetic industry.
April 2022: Jojoba Desert and Lycored collaborated to develop JD Phyto-or 1 percent, a natural solution for skin repair and hair health.
Indirect Impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on Global Jojoba Oil Market
The conflict in Ukraine is unlikely to directly affect the Jojoba Oil market, as its primary cultivation areas are distant from the conflict zone. However, the global economic ripple effects could indirectly impact the market. Rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions may elevate production and transportation costs, potentially leading to increased consumer prices. Furthermore, diverted resources and attention from sustainability initiatives due to the war could pose challenges for the industry. Nonetheless, the market is anticipated to continue benefiting from the enduring trends favoring natural ingredients and clean beauty.
North America Dominated with Revenue Share More Than 35% in 2023 Driven by Growth in Cosmetics
North America dominated the global jojoba oil market with a revenue share of over 35% in 2023. The region is dominated due to various factors such as increasing demand in cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. In U.S. Jojoba oil gains traction due to its inclusion of high-performance ingredients like omega 3, triterpenoids, and tocopherols, which aid in cell growth and enhance anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Favorable regulations and technology innovations for quality enhancement are expected to fuel market growth. The FDA approves jojoba oil for various applications including hair growth restoration, cellulite reduction, cell regeneration, and varicose vein treatment.
Key Takeaways:
The global Jojoba Oil Market is expected for a significant growth fueled by innovations in extraction and processing technologies.
Strategic partnerships and partnerships are crucial for securing parts, components, and expertise.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to show a fastest growth in 2023 in global jojoba oil market due to the rising demand for natural skin care products in different countries.
