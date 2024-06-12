Computational Photography Market is anticipated to surpass US$43.034 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 22.28%
The computational photography market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.28% from US$10.53 billion in 2022 to US$43.034 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the computational photography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.28% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$43.034 billion by 2029.
Computational Photography is a computerized procedure that uses advanced computation and digital algorithms to improve the capabilities of computerized photography. It utilizes program processing to improve picture quality, make new imaging effects, and overcome the limitations of physical camera components. Key highlights incorporate High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging, noise reduction, automatic adjustment of exposure, picture amalgamation, and post-processing impacts like filters, depth impacts, and artificial out-of-focus effects. This approach gives the camera a superpower, allowing it to create unique effects and improve the overall image quality.
The global market of computational photography is encountering a rise due to the demand for high-quality pictures, the smartphone photography revolution, the rise of social media, progressions in AI and processing power, and extending applications. The demand for high-quality images is driven by the desire for visually engaging content, whereas smartphone cameras are supplanting traditional ones. The rise of social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook has fueled the desire for steady substance creation, making computational photography simpler for clients to capture eye-catching photographs on the go. The market is additionally growing utilization in drones, security cameras, self-driving cars, and medical imaging, contributing to market expansion.
The market is expanding with new innovative service launches that are economical and advanced in technology applications, for instance, in February 2023, Qualcomm and Samsung partnered to introduce the fastest Snapdragon ever, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series globally. This new processor offers accelerated performance, desktop-level gaming features, and professional-grade photography, setting a new standard for connected computing.
Based on the application, the global computational photography market is categorized into cameras, smart phones, and machine vision. Smartphones are anticipated to drive computational photography development in the years ahead due to their high penetration globally, quick advancement, integration with social media stages like Instagram and TikTok, and availability. Smartphone possession proceeds to rise universally, especially in developing regions, creating a noteworthy market for computational photography applications. Manufacturers persistently push the boundaries of mobile photography with new features and progressed camera frameworks, improving the demand of consumers. Smartphones' affordability and accessibility make computational photography features more widely available to a larger user base. While advancements in machine vision and standalone cameras will also play a role, the smartphone market is the major driver for future growth.
Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a major share of the global computational photography market amid the anticipated period owing to a number of major factors such as increasing smartphone adoption, expanding disposable income, and a focus on mobile content creation among people. Nations like China and India are encountering a surge in smartphone adoption, leading to a high demand for computational photography applications. Social media utilization is additionally booming within the region, fueling the desire for high-quality photographs and video recordings captured specifically on smartphones. Government activities within the region are advancing domestic smartphone manufacturing and innovative technological progressions, fostering advancement in computational photography. Leading smartphone producers headquartered within the Asia Pacific, are heavily contributed in creating cutting-edge computational photography highlights. These factors make the Asia Pacific region a significant growth engine for the global computational photography market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global computational photography market, that have been covered are Light, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung, Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Corephotonics Ltd., Micron Technology, Guandong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., and Photogram AI.
The market analytics report segments the global computational photography market on the following basis:
• BY APPLICATION
o Cameras
o Smart Phones
o Machine Vision
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Light
• Alphabet
• Microsoft Corporation
• Samsung
• Facebook Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Corephotonics Ltd.
• Micron Technology
• Guandong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp.
• Photogram AI
