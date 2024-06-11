Enterprise Mobility Market is anticipated to surpass US$182.322 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 25.29%
The enterprise mobility market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.29% from US$35.58 billion in 2022 to US$182.322 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.29% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$182.322 billion by 2029.
Enterprise mobility is an approach that offers companies and employees an option to work from anywhere and with the option of a variety of devices. Enterprise mobility helps to increase the productivity of the employees, along with reducing operational costs of the companies. The enterprise mobility also enables quicker reporting time, with improved collaboration among the team. This approach also enables efficient data collection, with the security of the data.
The enterprise mobility by solution includes hardware, software, and services. In hardware, enterprise mobility devices include smartphones, tablets, PCs, and other devices for business purposes. Under the software categories, the companies offer various types of EMM software, like AirDroid Business, IBM Security MaaS360, and Sophos Mobile, which the organization can operate.
Enterprise mobility services and solutions majorly grew during the COVID period, which pushed the organization to opt for an online mode of business. The online mode of operations offers the enterprise flexibility and efficiency and increases the productivity of the employers while decreasing the operational expense of the organization. The enterprise mobility solutions are used in multiple sectors, like BFSI, healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications & IT. The solution also finds its application in multiple governmental organizations, like in March 2024, US Treasury awarded the contract for enterprise mobility management, to Dynamic Digital Transformation.
The enterprise mobility market has countless growth potential in the coming years, especially owing to the increase in technological advancements. Companies like Ivanti, Citrix, and VMware, are among the many companies operating in the enterprise mobility market. Various companies are developing new techs and features, like Artificial Intelligence, to increase the efficiency of the EMM solution. In February 2024, Samsung SDS America, partnered with IBM, launched its Zero-Touch Mobility solution, which consists of cutting-edge AI technologies. The solution consists of multiple benefits like it offers end-to-end lifecycle management, along with greater control, and lower TOC. In April 2022, Newgen, a global digital solution provider, launched its Enterprise Mobility Framework 5.0. The company offers various new features and benefits to organizations, especially for those operating in developing apps and other related software. This new version consists of a new UI, with upgraded notification management, and seamless data synchronization. This version also enhances OCR capability and also enhanced document support.
The enterprise mobility market by solution is segmented into three categories, hardware, software, and services. The software category of the solution segment in the enterprise mobility market is sure to attain maximum growth in the coming years. The enterprise mobility management software consists of various scopes to adopt new technologies, like AI, and machine learning. Apart from this, various companies are also creating more accessible and easy-to-use software for organizations, with improved security. The EMM software also offers the organizations using it, the benefit of reduced operational cost, thus increasing productivity and profit.
The enterprise mobility market by end-user is segmented as telecommunication & IT, retail, manufacturing, oil & gas, education, BFSI, and others. The telecommunication and IT sector by end-user is sure to occupy the maximum share, as the industry is witnessing growth in the global market. The industry is also the hub for technological advancements and employs the maximum number of employees globally.
Based on geography, the enterprise mobility market is expanding significantly in the North American region, as the region offers a higher innovation capability globally. In countries like the USA and Canada, the software and solution developing landscape is one of the major reasons that assumes, the North American region will lead the global enterprise mobility market. Apart from technological advancements, the region is developing its corporate structure, which allows employers to choose the location of the work.
The research includes several key players from the enterprise mobility market, such as IBM Corp, USCAN Enterprise Inc., Zebra Technologies, GE Digital, Motorola Mobility LLC, Microsoft, Brainvire Infotech Inc., Oracle, Optiscan Group, and Sigmax.
The market analytics report segments the enterprise mobility market as follows:
• By Solution
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By End User
o Telecommunication & IT
o Retail
o Manufacturing
o Oil & Gas
o Education
o BFSI
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• IBM Corp
• USCAN Enterprise Inc.
• Zebra Technologies
• GE Digital
• Motorola Mobility LLC
• Microsoft
• Brainvire Infotech Inc.
• Oracle
• Optiscan Group
• Sigmax
